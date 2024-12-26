Golden State Warriors in panic mode? Top star reportedly raised red flags before Christmas Day game

Before their game on Christmas Day, the Golden State Warriors reportedly sounded the alarms of concern after an awful showing in December.

The Warriors got off to a great start to the new season by winning 10 of their first 12 games. The fast start took some around the NBA by surprise. In the offseason, Golden State lost team great Klay Thompson in free agency and rebounded from the loss with several smaller moves to round out the roster. Instead, of going after another star player to help carry the load with Stephen Curry.

Early on it seemed like the front office had hit gold with their revised roster. Yet, as the holiday season arrived, reality seemed to set in for the Warriors. Since November 23, the team’s season has seemed to go into a downward spiral as they have lost 11 of their last 14 games.

Golden State has plummeted down the NBA standings during that time. After looking like an elite team out West to start the season, the Warriors are only a half-game away from being on the outside of the playoff picture heading into the new year.

It is an alarming change of fortune for the club and it seems desperate times led to desperate measures on Christmas Day.

Golden State Warriors record (2024): 15-14

Golden State Warriors reportedly called a team meeting after losing five of six

“It is an inflection point on obviously which direction our season can go,” Stephen Curry said after reportedly calling a players-only meeting before their game on Christmas Day (via ESPN). “Our last 14 games, it’s just been tough trying to find any type of momentum or consistency, and through that, you just can’t lose spirit and belief that we’re a good enough team to figure it out because this league is ruthless.

“This league changes from window to window of what you can fall back on, and when you dig yourself a hole like that, sometimes it can be hard to pull out of. So, we’re right in that window where we can still regain some momentum however many weeks before the break is pivotal, or else [we are] in a situation where we’re chasing down the stretch. And nobody wants to be there.”

Despite his best efforts, 38 points, and what seemed like a game-winning shot in the final seconds, the Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. The NBA legend knows what it takes to win and likely felt a potential paradigm shift moment needed to be created during a serious rough patch over the last month.

The organization has been linked to a lot of trade rumors in recent weeks. Their struggles are sure to intensify that speculation in the days ahead.

