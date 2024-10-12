Golden State Warriors star undergoes X-ray after injury scare

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors suffered a major injury scare during their Friday night preseason game against the Sacramento Kings.

Superstar Steph Curry left the game in the second quarter after jamming his right index finger and didn’t return.

Curry, a ten-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, ended up having to get X-rays on his jammed finger. The results came back negative, and Curry has been listed as day-to-day, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported.

Steph Curry: Right index finger jammed. X-rays negative, per Warriors. Day-to-day. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 12, 2024

The Warriors told reporters that after jamming his finger, Curry was able to go through his normal postgame workout routine.

Golden State Warriors honor Steph Curry before game

Prior to the Warriors’ preseason game against the Kings, the team honored Steph Curry for winning the gold medal as part of Team USA in the Paris Olympics.

Brought home the gold 🥇



Congratulations @stephencurry30 on securing a gold medal in the 2024 Olympics over the summer! pic.twitter.com/vy5QqAAOTV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 12, 2024

Teammate Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr, who also coached Team USA, were on the court to celebrate with Curry.

It was the first time Curry had participated in the Olympics.

The Warriors ended up defeating the Kings, 109-106. Golden State tips off its season on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 23.

