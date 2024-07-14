How to Watch the Golden State Warriors: Best Options for 2024

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

This post was written in partnership with Sling TV.

The Golden State Warriors struggled in the 2023/24 season and weren’t able to find their footing to make it to the Playoffs. Now, fans are getting ready to follow the team in the 2024/25 season.

If you want to learn how to watch the Golden State Warriors without cable costs or commitments, our guide can help. We’ll show you which channels you’ll need to catch a Golden State Warriors using a live TV streaming platform.

What channels are Golden State Warriors games on?

To stream the Warriors, you need a streaming platform carrying ESPN, NBA TV, ABC, and TNT. It also helps to have NBC Sports Bay Area since some games air on there. With this in mind, here’s a look at which streaming platforms have the channels you need:

Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV ABC ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBC Sports Bay Area ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *local channels available only in select locations

How to watch the Golden State Warriors on Sling TV (Our preferred service)

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling TV has three package plans for customers: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange & Blue. Sling Orange costs $40 per month for 30+ channels, Sling Blue costs $40 for 40+ channels, and the combo package is $55 for all of the channels in both packages. The number of channels you get in the package can vary based on the geographic market you’re in.

With Sling TV, you can get TNT and ESPN on Sling Orange, but you’ll need the Sports Extra add-on for another $11 per month to get NBA TV. You also may have access to ABC, depending on your location, with Sling Blue if you get an over-the-air antenna. What you won’t find is a regional sports network like NBC Sports Bay Area on Sling. Customers can also record up to 50 hours with the cloud DVR, so if you’re not home while the game is on, you can record it and watch it later.

How to watch the Golden State Warriors on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: NBC Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM has four plans: Entertainment for $79.99 and 75+ channels, Choice for $108.99 and 105+ channels, Ultimate for $119.99 and 140+ channels, and Premier for $164.99 and 150+ channels.

DIRECTV STREAM includes all the channels you need to watch Warriors games; it’s just a matter of which plan you pick. The Entertainment plan only includes ABC, TNT, and ESPN — to get NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area, you’ll have to get Choice, Ultimate, or Premier. Those channels are included in all of those plans.

No matter which plan you pick, though, you get unlimited cloud DVR, so you can record your games and watch them again and again.

How to watch the Golden State Warriors on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: NBC Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo has three plans to choose from: Pro for $79.99 and 180+ channels, Elite for $89.99 and 250+ channels, and Premier for $99.99 and 260+ channels.

Fubo includes everything you need to watch the Warriors except TNT — you won’t have access to that channel. But you will get regional sports networks, and you’ll even have access to NBA TV with the Sports Plus add-on for an additional $11 per month.

Plans also include unlimited cloud DVR to bank your game time for later, plus you have access to tons of channels to watch other games as well.

Watch the Golden State Warriors on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: NBC Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV offers two options: a plan with ads and a plan without ads. The plan with ads costs $76.99 per month, and the plan without ads costs $89.99 per month. Both options have around 85 live TV channels, including ABC, TNT, and ESPN. Unfortunately, you won’t get NBA TV or most regional sports networks with Hulu + Live TV, but you will have NBC Sports Bay Area and Warriors games.

Sports fans will also automatically get ESPN+ with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, which provides plenty of other sports coverage. Customers also get access to Hulu’s cloud DVR, which will store your games for up to nine months after you’ve recorded them. And let’s not forget Hulu’s massive on-demand library of movies and TV shows!

Watch the Golden State Warriors on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: NBC Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV is very straightforward and offers one plan for $72.99 that includes 100+ channels. With this plan, you’ll get all the stations you need to watch Warriors games, including ABC, TNT, ESPN, NBA TV, and NBC Sports Bay Area.

YouTube TV also includes unlimited cloud DVR, and you can watch three streams at the same time (which means no arguing over who gets to watch TV and when.)

How to Watch Golden State Warriors Games Out-of-Market with NBA League Pass

Get access to blacked-out NBA games with NBA League Pass. This additional sports streaming service gets you even more content that you may not find on your other streamers. For $14.99 per month, you’ll have access to more games — just make sure you’re aware of which games you won’t get with NBA League Pass (your local games that are airing nationally).

In addition to the base plan, there’s NBA League Pass Premium. This is for the most avid NBA households, as it allows you to stream three games at the same time. And when games go into commercial breaks, you’ll be able to watch in-arena content. It’s like you’re actually at that game!

FAQ

Can I watch Warriors games for free?

Several streaming platforms like Fubo, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM offer you free trials. You can also buy a digital antenna to stream Warriors broadcasting on ABC.

What channels are Warriors games televised on?

ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast Warriors games. As such, you’ll need a platform like Hulu + Live TV or DIRECTV STREAM that carries every channel you need.

What streaming service are the Golden State Warriors on?

The best streaming services are DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV. Each of these platforms carries all the channels you need to catch every Warriors game live, barring any blackout restrictions.