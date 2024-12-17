Golden State Warriors reportedly did many NBA teams a huge favor with savvy Dennis Schroder trade

An interesting new report suggests the Golden State Warriors did many NBA teams a massive favor with how they handled their recent trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder.

On Dec. 15, trade season officially opened when players who signed contracts this summer became eligible to be traded in the weeks ahead. It will lead to heightened speculation around the NBA about potential deals that could be made.

However, on the day before the Warriors pulled off a nice trade to bolster their bench when they acquired 12-year veteran Dennis Schroder. In the deal, Golden State sent to the Brooklyn Nets Reece Beekman and second-round picks in 2026, 2028, and 2029. Considering rumors about what the Nets wanted in a Schroder trade (a first-round pick), it seemed like the Warriors made a very savvy move.

Well, on Tuesday The Athletic NBA insider Jovan Buha revealed that the Schroder deal may have created a major shift in this year’s NBA trade market.

Dennis Schroder stats (2024): 18.4 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 39% 3PT

Did the Golden State Warriors help lower trade asking prices across the league?

“As has become the recent league-wide trend, there project to be more buyers than sellers on the trade market,” Buva wrote. “That can drive up the prices from sellers for quality starters and high-level role players, as it did last trade deadline.

“With that said, the Warriors giving up three second-round picks for Schröder, who is having a career year statistically, could signify a shift toward that caliber of player going for multiple second-round picks rather than a first-round pick, according to league sources.”

That is pretty huge news for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Clubs hoping to make some notable moves without giving up major draft assets before February’s trade deadline. If those or other contending clubs make big moves by just using mostly second-round picks, they can thank the Warriors.

