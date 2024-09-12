VIDEO: Giants player hilariously reveals that Blake Snell was ‘talking s*** to kids on 2K’ after pitching no-hitter

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Blake Snell added another huge feather to his cap last month when he added a no-hitter to his resume. Yet, the two-time Cy Young winner did not go out and celebrate his amazing achievement afterward. Instead, he took to his favorite pastime: Talking trash to opponents in video games online.

When listing the 10 greatest pitchers of the last decade, San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell is probably not a name that lands on many MLB fan’s lists. During his nine years in the league, he has only been an All-Star once and has posted more losses than wins in four of those years.

However, there is no denying he has a case for eventual Hall-of-Fame induction after twice winning the Cy Young Award. Once with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 then last season with the San Diego Padres. Last month he bolstered his case for the HOF when he was able to achieve the rare feat of completing a no-hitter.

One would expect such a special moment might lead to a fun night of partying with teammates to celebrate the shared event. However, that wasn’t the case for Blake Snell. During an appearance on the “Talkin’ Baseball” podcast, teammate Logan Webb revealed that instead of hanging with the boys the star pitcher celebrated his no-no by smashing kids online in video games.

Blake Snell stats (2024): 3-3 Record, 3.52 ERA, 1.120 WHIP, 124 SO, 41 BB, 92.0 IP

Blake Snell played video games to celebrate his San Francisco Giants no-hitter

https://twitter.com/TalkinBaseball_/status/1834269366856057310

“We hung out at the hotel. I think we had a day game the next day. So I think one of us had a suite to hang out in and we hung out. Black didn’t even hang out,” Webb said. “I think he was playing 2K or something … That’s just Blake. He beats to his own drum. He likes getting on there and ‘talking s*** to the kids that he beats on 2K and MLB the Show.

“That’s just him. And it’s not like it was the whole team hanging out in the room. There were like six or seven of us. It wasn’t 25 guys. Nobody cared if he wasn’t there or not.”

Snell revealed this year that he believes his passion for gaming may have damaged his reputation among some teams when he was a free agent last winter. The 31-year-old is expected to opt out of his Giants contract after the season and hit the open market again in November.

