Front Row Motorsports shuffles Truck team numbers, hires crew chief

With the addition of a second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team, Front Row Motorsports has shuffled its number assignments for 2025 while also adding a crew chief to pair with newly signed driver Chandler Smith.

Layne Riggs captured rookie of the year honors in 2024 working alongside crew chief Dylan Cappello. They remain together for this season but move from the No. 38 to the No. 34. Smith will drive the No. 38 this season and the team has hired veteran crew chief Jon Leonard to oversee the effort.

“I’m happy to be at Front Row Motorsports,” said Leonard in a press release. “They are one of the top teams in the Truck Series and have the resume to prove it. I’m looking forward to working with Chandler and building a strong relationship with him that will hopefully earn us some checkered flags.”

Leonard most recently worked with Matt Mills at Niece Motorsports and worked with Stewart Friesen in 2022, where they won at Texas Motor Speedway together. He has Cup Series experience over multiple seasons as car chief and crew chief with Leavine Family Racing.

What is now the No. 34 is all about continuity after earning two wins, seven top-5s and 10 top-10s.

“I’m looking forward to another season with FRM, and now with the No. 34.” said Riggs. “I have a great group behind me with Dylan (Cappello) leading them from atop the pit box. We’re ready for the season to start and hit the ground running.”

“It is an honor to carry the No. 34. The 34 means so much to the Love’s Travel Stops brand and it means a lot that I get to add to its legacy.”

Cappello echoed that sentiment in the release.

“I’m thrilled to keep working with Layne (Riggs),” said Dylan Cappello. “We created a lot of great memories in the No. 38, and I’m excited to build on that in the No. 34. We’re putting in the effort this offseason to start the season strong at Daytona.”

