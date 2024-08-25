Fanatics accuses Marvin Harrison father-son duo of fraud

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals may have a new future superstar receiver, but fans still can’t buy Marvin Harrison Jr’s jerseys anywhere. Fanatics, the official NFL partner for jerseys, doesn’t even have the fourth overall pick’s jersey for sale online. If you search Marvin Harrison jersey, you can only buy his dad’s iconic No. 88 with the Indianapolis Colts.

Why? Harrison Jr. and Sr. are currently entrenched in a legal battle with Fanatics. According to the latest reports, this one won’t end any time soon. In fact, it’s only heating up.

Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys 2024: Who has the NFL’s best-selling jersey?

Marvin Harrison father-son duo accused of fraud by Fanatics NFL jersey company

Credit: Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to attorney Paul Lesko, Marvin Harrison Sr has now been added to the Fanatics lawsuit against his son.

It's Saturday evening. It's getting late. Y'all are either partying…or sleeping.



You're certainly not on the Twitterz waiting for a live-read of a #TheHobby legal filing, right?



WELL TOO BAD



Who wants a live-read of the new complaint in the Fanatics v. Harrison, Jr. case? pic.twitter.com/nySSruDLsD — Paul Lesko (@Paul_Lesko) August 25, 2024

Previously, Harrison Jr was the only defendant against Fanatics. But the younger Harrison has long maintained his stance that he never signed the contract with Fanatics back in 2023 when the original agreement was put in place. Harrison Sr however, has previously indicated that he did sign the “Binding Term Sheet,” which he insists did not legally bind his son in any way.

But now Fanatics is arguing that Harrison Sr’s signature created the impression that it was indeed signed by his son. Thus, they’re accusing the father-son duo of committing fraud against the NFL’s only licensed jersey sales company in existence.

In other words, this is far from the end of this legal battle. But soon enough, Marvin Harrison Jr will be catching passes from Kyler Murray, beginning on Sunday, September 8. Unfortunately, there won’t be any official Cardinals No. 18 jerseys with Harrison’s name on the back in the stands at State Farm Stadium when Arizona hosts their first home game of the year in Week 2.

Related: Worst NFL starters on all 32 NFL teams, including big-name QBs