Top 2025 NFL Draft prospect reportedly out for season after tearing ACL

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A top NFL draft prospect is out for the rest of the college football season after suffering a serious knee injury.

East Carolina senior cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. tore his ACL during practice this week, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports. A source described it to Thamel as a “freak injury.”

Sources: East Carolina senior corner Shavon Revel Jr., one of the top corner prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, tore his ACL in practice this week and will miss the remainder of the season. Revel projected as a first-round pick, as he’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 2 corner prospect. pic.twitter.com/UUkrc68UId — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 20, 2024

Revel was ranked as Mel Kiper’s No. 2 cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft and he was projected as a first-round pick.

Related: 5 quarterbacks to watch in Week 4 of the college football season

“He has a chance to be this year’s Quinyon Mitchell,” an NFL scout told ESPN, referencing Mitchell, the cornerback out of Toledo who the Philadelphia Eagles took 22nd overall in the 2024 draft. “He’s as talented of a player as there is in a Group of 5 conference.”

This is such a bummer.



Shavon Revel was my CB3 for the 2025 NFL Draft and one of the top-12 overall prospects in the class. A setback, but he still has a bright NFL future ahead of him. https://t.co/BDn7vD6A1W — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 20, 2024

Shavon Revel’s remarkable backstory

Despite the injury, Revel is an incredible success story. According to ESPN, Revel used to work overnights at an Amazon facility and played football at Louisburg College, a junior college in North Carolina. Revel drew the attention of East Carolina football officials after running a 4.4 40-yard dash.

Over the last two seasons, Revel had three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and two defensive touchdowns.

It remains to be seen how Revel’s ACL injury will affect his draft stock.

Related: Arch the man for No. 1 Texas Longhorns this week