Arch the man for No. 1 Texas Longhorns this week

Arch Manning is making his much-anticipated first-career start on Saturday for the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns as Quinn Ewers continues to heal from an oblique injury.

Manning is getting the call against the University of Louisiana-Monroe in a matchup where he’ll be the biggest name and attraction given his lineage, his four touchdown passes in relief of Ewers last week, and considerable ceiling as a potential No. 1 pick in 2026.

That doesn’t mean Manning will be the best name. That distinction belongs to General Booty, the junior QB of the visiting Warhawks who has 191 passing yards and a score in ULM’s first two games.



In the final tune-up before Southeastern Conference play, the 3-0 Longhorns are attempting to carry forward momentum from a 56-7 win over The University of Texas at San Antonio on Saturday. The Longhorns, who were No. 2 in the previous ranking, moved ahead of Georgia after the Bulldogs struggled to beat Kentucky last week. Georgia is on a bye and plays No. 4 Alabama next week with a visit to Austin only a month out.

It’s the first time Texas is atop the poll since midway through the 2008 season, after which the Longhorns ended up 12-1 and No. 4 upon beating Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Longhorns rang up a 614-260 advantage in total yardage in the win over UTSA in a coming-out party for Manning, perhaps the most ballyhooed backup signal-caller in the nation.

Manning entered in relief of Ewers and threw a touchdown pass on his first snap, one of four he amassed in about two quarters. Manning completed nine of his 12 throws for 223 yards; he also ran 67 yards for another score that had Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium shaking at its foundation.

Manning was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for his performance. He will man the helm against ULM as Ewers continues to nurse a strained oblique.

“Arch will start at quarterback Saturday,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday on his weekly video call. “You know, I feel like Quinn has made great strides ever since Saturday night into where he’s gotten to. But my decision is — I’m looking forward to [Ewers’] future as a player, but also to the future of the season for us and the longevity and getting him possibly one more week healthier for the long term.”

The 2-0 Warhawks have been better this season under first-year coach Bryant Vincent but will have to take a huge jump forward this week to be anything but fodder for the deep and talented Longhorns.

ULM had an open week on Sept. 14 after producing a 32-6 home win over the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Sept. 7 behind a dominating second half.

The Warhawks tallied 296 yards of offense, including 209 on the ground. They capped the win with 22 consecutive points that included a safety in the third quarter and a 30-yard pick-six by Car’lin Vigers early in the fourth.

“We have built a culture here in a short amount of time,” Vincent said. “We have tremendous relationships with our players. Our players play for each other, they play for (Monroe) and they play for our coaches.”

ULM defeated Jackson State in its season opener. It’s the second consecutive year that the Warhawks have started their campaign with two victories. However, last year’s team ended up 2-10.

“We have to understand what got us to this point and the work and preparation and focus that got us here,” Vincent said. “There’s no need to change.”

