Washington Nationals to debut elite prospect with Julio Rodriguez-level potential against New York Yankees

On Monday, the Washington Nationals are set to unleash an elite prospect with the potential to take the league by storm, just like Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez has done in recent years.

The Nationals 2024 campaign will end in a fifth straight losing season. It has been a frustrating last half decade following a stunning World Series win in 2019. However, within their current 58-71 record, there have been very nice signs of hope.

Youngsters like CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. have taken big development steps forward. And the Nationals have a strong farm system with several uber-talented players not far from reaching the big league level. One of them is set to make his debut this Monday against former homegrown star Juan Soto and the New York Yankees.

On Friday it was announced that the Washington Nationals would promote top prospect Dylan Crews. The former LSU star is the top-ranked player in the team’s system and third overall on MLB.com. The organization made the Crews the second pick in last year’s draft and handed him a $9 million signing bonus. One of the largest in draft history.

Dylan Crews stats (2024): .270 AVG, .342 OBP, .793 OPS, 13 HR, 68 RBI, 60 R, 25 SB

Dylan Crews was Washington Nationals top pick in 2023 MLB Draft

Following a spectacular career at LSU, Crews has flown threw the Nationals minor league. This year he began the year at Double-A before forcing a promotion to the next level during the summer. He has since posted a .265/.340/.455/.795 slash line in 49 games for the Rochester Red Wings.

The 22-year-old projects to be a starting center fielder but can play the corner spots as well. However, what makes him exciting is he has an offensive skillset similar to 2022 American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez. He has solid pop in his bat and the ability to steal bases. ESPN MLB insider believes he has “a real shot for a 20-20 season” for the team in 2025.

It’s very fitting for Crews to make his Washington Nationals debut in a series against another one-time elite outfield prospect for the Nationals, Juan Soto. Game one of the series kicks off at 6:45 PM ET on Monday night.

