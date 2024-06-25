2024 NBA Draft profile: Donovan Clingan scouting report, best fits and more

One of the best interior defenders in the 2024 NBA Draft, Donovan Clingan’s climb to the top half of the draft lottery has been steep.

Closer to the old-school version of a five than the modern version with optimal skill in open spaces, Clingan is more fundamentals and footwork than explosive movements. He can keep up with a fast-break tempo but isn’t going to lead the break.

At his best, Clingan is covering ground in gallops on closeouts and collecting rebounds with his wide frame and reach. He has enough mobility to be a factor in multiple facets of the game.

If he puts it in park on the block, you’ll need two grown men and maybe a fork lift to uproot Clingan. He has well-developed footwork to use his size to his advantage on either end of the court.

There are some natural advantages to being 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan. But Clingan also has good timing and approach angles to impact shots without fouling and works to establish position.

Clingan might run into mismatches against teams the use a “stretch 4” at center in some lineup combinations but likewise presents a challenge for teams that don’t have a big body to defend him.

Adding range to his repertoire would help keep Clingan on the floor for extended minutes.

Three best fits for Donovan Clingan in 2024 NBA Draft

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers (7th and 14th overall): The perimeter plan is working effectively in Portland, but getting bigger, more physical and reliable on the boards are priorities. Charlotte Hornets (6th overall): There’s a lot to like about the direction of the Hornets, mostly based on hits in the top 10 of the draft. Clingan would fit a needed role on a rising roster. Chicago Bulls (11th overall): No greater need exists for Chicago than size and interior defense. Getting Clingan would likely mean a move up on draft night.

Donovan Clingan Tale of the Tape

NBA Draft Combine measurements

Height: 7-1 3/4

Weight: 282

Wingspan: 7-6 3/4

Reach: 9-7



Nick Galle covers the NBA for Field Level Media