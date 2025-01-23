Popular NBA analyst puts Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks in bold but logical trade proposal for game-changer star

A popular NBA analyst believes the Golden State Warriors should blow up their roster, and that the Detroit Pistons or Atlanta Hawks could be a good landing spot for one of their legendary stars.

The Pistons and Hawks have been two of the feel-good stories in the current NBA seasons. Heading into their 2024-25 campaigns, expectations were low for both teams. Detroit was coming off a historically awful showing last season. Atlanta had another disappointing year and landed the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft last June.

However, heading into the weekend, both clubs have records over .500 and Detroit would shockingly avoid competing in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. However, it has been a very different story for the Warriors.

After a 10-2 start they have fallen into a months-long slump. They currently have a record under .500 and are outside the current playoff picture. That is why Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor urged Golden State to seriously consider blowing up from their current roster and trade their top two stars this week. And he believes Detroit and Atlanta would be good landing spots for none other than Draymond Green.

Draymond Green stats (2024-25): 8.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 36% 3PT

Could the Detroit Pistons or Atlanta Hawks trade for Draymond Green?

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

“Cade Cunningham should be an All-Star, and the Pistons look ready to be in the playoffs. But they need some help on defense and a tad more variety on offense. Draymond would be an ideal two-way fit,” O’Connor wrote. “It could easily be argued the Pistons would be better off holding on to their picks, but Green could really help accelerate things in what would be a homecoming for him as a Michigan native.”

He speculates Isaiah Stewart, their 2029 first-round pick and four seconds should be enough to bring the four-time All-Star home.

Draymond Green contract: Four years, $100 million

“The Hawks need a defensive identity, and Draymond would instantly elevate them while unlocking some of the transition offensive magic they’ve been sorely missing,” O’Connor claimed. “Of course, mortgaging picks for an aging star feels risky when this still doesn’t make Atlanta a contender. But hey, desperation does crazy things.”

The NBA analyst suggests Clint Capela, two firsts (2025 via Lakers and Kings) and two seconds would be what the Hawks would have to give up in a deal for a player that would be a major difference maker for them.

