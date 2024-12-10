NFL insider reveals specific criteria that would make Ben Johnson leave Detriot Lions for Bears, Jets, or Saints

A new report reveals the two criteria Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is looking for in a potential head coach job with teams like the New York Jets and Chicago Bears.

The rise of the Lions has been a slow-moving wave that started a couple of years ago. Since a 3-13 showing in 2021, the team has evolved into one of the best teams in the NFL. And 2024 has been a high point as Dan Campbell’s team enters Week 15 tied for the best record in the league at 12-1.

Many players and coaches deserve credit for Detroit’s rise into being a serious Super Bowl contender. However, one who stands out the most — besides Campbell — is Detriot OC Ben Johnson. The 38-year-old has turned Jared Goff from a potential draft bust to an MVP candidate. And the duo lead a Lions offense that is the best in the game right now.

That is why he has been a sought-after talent in head coach searches for the last two years. However, Johnson is being very selective about the job he takes. And since he is on a winning team and is the highest-paid coordinator in the league, he doesn’t need to be in a rush.

However, on Monday, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer explained what it would take for an interested team to lure Johnson out of Detroit in 2025.

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson is looking for two key criteria in a head coach job

“His tact for this year’s hiring cycle will be different from the past couple,” Breer wrote. “He won’t chase interviews. The ones he takes will be out of genuine interest in getting that job, not just a job. He has two criteria: organizational alignment, and recognition from a team of its mistakes with a willingness to fix them. He will sell teams on his vision, to see whether they’re willing to go all in on it.”

The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears all have head coach openings. And the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders could be added to that list. Of those five, the most appealing is probably the Bears, who have a solid roster and a young QB with superstar potential in Caleb Williams.

