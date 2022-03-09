Derek Carr on the radar of the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns

Rumors of a potential Derek Carr trade from the Las Vegas Raiders just won’t die down. It was just recently reported that other teams have called the Raiders about the three-time Pro Bowl signal caller.

It’s an interesting dynamic to look at given that Las Vegas’ new brass has publicly gushed over Carr’s leadership ability and plans to have him as the team’s Week 1 starter when the 2022 season comes to fruition.

On the other hand, two AFC rivals in that of the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts find themselves in less-than-stellar quarterback situations. Former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield is entering his contract year with no indication that an extension is in the cards. Meanwhile, Indianapolis just moved off embattled signal caller Carson Wentz after just one season.

Could these two teams end up in a bidding war for Derek Carr? According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that could very well be in the cards.

“Now that the Colts have shipped Carson Wentz to the Commanders, they could make a big push for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr — whom the Browns have had on their radar at times this offseason,” Kay Cabot reported on Wednesday.

Derek Carr as an upgrade for the Cleveland Browns

Kay Cabot has joined others, Sportsnaut included, in reporting that the Browns are doing their homework on the veteran quarterback market. It makes sense with the aforementioned Mayfield set to hit free agency following the 2022 campaign and coming off a down 2021 season. In fact, there’s very little question that Carr would be an upgrade over Mayfield.

Cleveland firmly believes that it can contend for a conference title with viable quarterback play. Carr has provided that throughout his career.

However, two questions arise here. Is Vegas even willing to part with Carr? Compensation heading back to the Raiders could be another sticking point. Given how the quarterback market has played out, that would likely include Cleveland sending its first-round pick (13th overall) and other compensation in addition to Mayfield the Raiders’ way.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback situation and Derek Carr

Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard touched on it perfectly after news broke of Carson Wentz’s trade to the Washington Commanders earlier on Wednesday.

Here we go again! About to be 5 years with the Colts and 5 different QBs! Thank you Carson for everything this year my guy! Wish you nothing but the best! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 9, 2022

That’s the crux of the issue for general manager Chris Ballard and Co. Indianapolis had to trade Wentz primarily because he was seen as a malcontent and a non-leader in the locker room. Otherwise, the Colts have legit championship aspirations if they’re able to find a starter-caliber quarterback.

Indianapolis has primarily been linked to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. While the Super Bowl signal caller would cost something of value in a trade, it would not be the same bounty Carr would cost. For a Colts team that’s still lacking in the draft capital department, that’s no small thing.

On the other hand, Indianapolis has been in quarterback purgatory since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement. Sending multiple future first-round picks to Las Vegas would change this in a big way.

