Indianapolis Colts will be ‘in the mix’ for Jimmy Garoppolo following Carson Wentz trade

Following their trade of starting quarterback Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts are reportedly heading back into the QB market and have eyes for Jimmy Garoppolo.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Colts pulled the trigger on what many NFL observers expected and traded Wentz in a deal that netted them three draft picks — two in this year’s draft. However, the team will be unable to fill the massive hole in the depth chart via a top pick in this draft, since the Colts don’t own a first-round selection after giving it up the last offseason for Wentz.

With no first-round pick, the Colts will follow the same route as they did when they acquired the former Philadelphia Eagles star and try to fill their QB need in 2022 with a trade.

Following the Wentz trade, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team would now be in the mix for veteran San Francisco 49ers QB Garoppolo. “The Colts have now entered the QB race again, and expect them to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo, as well,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jimmy Garoppolo stats (2021): 3,810 passing yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs

Following their loss in the NFC Conference Championship game earlier this year, the 49ers are expected to move the 30-year-old. In 2018, the team signed Garoppolo to a five-year, $137.5 million dollar contract. However, his play has not progressed upward like his yearly salary, and moving the $24 million he is expected to make in 2002 off their books would seem to be more beneficial than retaining the former New England Patriots backup.

On Tuesday, Garoppolo had surgery on his shoulder for an injury he suffered in the team’s Wild Card win against the Dallas Cowboys. He is expected to be ready for training camp this summer.

Despite the injury and 2022 numbers that fell below expectations, the 49ers will have many interested suitors for Garoppolo’s services. During his NFL combine interview last week, general manager John Lynch claimed they had already received “a lot” of interest from other teams for the man who helped get the team to the 2019 Super Bowl.