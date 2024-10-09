Kentavious Caldwell-Pope takes major shot at former Denver Nuggets teammates work ethic

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Denver Nuggets title team from two seasons ago, took a major shot as his former teammates this week.

While the Orlando Magic did not make a big splash this summer, as some expected, they still did make a notable move. The organization’s signing of 11-year veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope didn’t make headlines, but in league circles, it was a decision that received a great deal of praise.

The 31-year-old fits well into a Magic roster known for its defense. However, he was also viewed as an important addition since he brings something Orlando badly lacked the last few seasons: Elite three-point shooting. Pope has shot 40% or better from the arc in three of the last four seasons.

KCP was a key member of the Nuggets squad that brought the franchise their first championship in 2023. That winning experience is another important element he brings to Orlando, and that Denver lost this summer. During the team’s media day, Pope made a surprising comment that made it seem like he was happy to have left Denver.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope subtlety questions work ethic of former Denver Nuggets teammates

“This is the first team that I’ve been on where everybody likes to defend,” Pope said [h/t Sportskeeda]. “That’s exciting for me. It makes me want to compete even more on that end. I’m just looking forward to being that team that’s going to be hard to score on. That (says a lot) in this league. A team that gets stops wins games.”

The Denver Nuggets teams of the last few seasons would never be confused for the 1980s Detroit Pistons. However, it is a surprising commentary on the effort level of the team, outside of reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets will welcome the Magic and KCP back to Denver on Feb. 6.

