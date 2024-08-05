Denver Broncos surprisingly release key contributor ahead of Week 1

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are preparing for their regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. There is a lot of work to be done between now and then, especially the Broncos’ questionable quarterback situation.

But for a team that missed out on the playoffs in Sean Payton’s first season as its head coach, other roster decisions are going to weigh heavily on the brass.

We have the first trickle-down effect when it comes to this. It’s surprising. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos have informed safety Caden Sterns of his release.

Sterns, 24, was a fifth-round pick of the Broncos out of Texas in the 2021 NFL Draft. He jumped on to the scene big time as a rookie, recording two interceptions as a part-time starter.

Unfortunately, injuries have been the name of the game since. He played in just five games back in 2022, recording another two interceptions in the process. This past season saw Sterns suffer a torn torn patellar tendon in Week 1, missing the remainder of the campaign in the process.

The emergence of 2023 sixth-round pick JL Skinner played a role in Denver’s decision to release Sterns. Meanwhile, the Broncos are set when it comes to their two starting safeties in that of Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke.

They had previously released Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons this past offseason, signifying a major shake up in the defensive backfield.

As for Sterns, he’ll certainly draw interest on the open market. When healthy, he’s proven to be starter-caliber.