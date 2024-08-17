Major development in Denver Broncos QB battle, update on Zach Wilson’s performance

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos brought in Zach Wilson and Bo Nix this offseason to strengthen the competition at quarterback for the 2024 NFL season. With the preseason winding down, there have been some significant developments in the quarterback battle.

Heading into training camp, the Broncos depth chart at quarterback stood at Jarrett Stidham, Nix and Wilson. Sean Payton would give Stidham the first crack at becoming the Broncos starting quarterback in 2024, but Wilson and Nix would also have a shot.

Related: NFL QB rankings 2024

At Broncos training camp, Nix is one of the standouts. The rookie signal-caller is showing the poise and decision-making that Denver expected from the 24-year-old quarterback with the NCAA record for career starts. However, it would take consistency for Payton to hand the keys of his offense over to a rookie.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Nix has been “a stud” at Broncos training camp and is drawing praise from the coaching staff for handling Payton’s offense like a veteran starter. Denver is so confident in its rookie that the team believes “it would be a surprise” if Nix isn’t the Broncos starting quarterback in Week 1.

Related: NFL predictions 2024

Bo Nix preseason stats (ESPN): 15-for-21, 125 passing yards, 6.0 yards per attempt, 102.3 QB rating

However, that’s not the most interesting development from Broncos training camp. Russini also reported that Wilson looks “rejuvenated” in Denver and is having an excellent camp this summer. He’s shown outstanding arm strength, impressive timing on his throws and he’s very engaged in trying to learn Payton’s offense.

The Broncos acquired the 25-year-old quarterback this summer from the New York Jets, landing one of the biggest NFL Draft busts ever, in exchange for a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks. At the very least, Wilson is seemingly earning a spot on the Broncos roster and there is a chance he could eventually overtake Stidham as the backup to Nix in Denver.

Also Read: Optimistic predictions for all 32 NFL teams, including the Denver Broncos