Denver Broncos ‘dream’ draft targets link them to pair of potential superstars

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Now that the Denver Broncos’ season is over, they’ve locked in the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While they could ultimately trade up or down, analysts are already busy projecting the Broncos’ first-round draft selection.

The latest Broncos draft prediction links them to a pair of potential superstars who can help Bo Nix on offense.

Related: Pro Bowl talent named ‘ideal fit’ for Denver Broncos in NFL free agency

Ashton Jeanty + Tyler Warren named ‘dream’ Denver Broncos draft targets

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that the Denver Broncos have hit a home run by drafting franchise quarterback Bo Nix, it’s time to supply him with more weapons. This could mean adding another wide receiver to pair with Marvin Mims.

Yet, other potential solutions could look at upgrading the backfield or finding an unquestioned starter in the tight end room. That’s where the 2025 NFL Draft could come into play.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections

Recently, ESPN’s draft analyst Matt Miller was asked to evaluate what’s next for the Broncos. His prediction? That the Broncos would heavily consider selecting Boise State Broncos superstar running back Ashton Jeanty, if he makes it to pick No. 20, or possibly star Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren.

“With Bolles re-signed, the Broncos need to accumulate offensive playmakers around Nix. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty would be a dream fit should he slip in Round 1. The same goes for Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. Even if those players aren’t on the board when Denver picks, the Broncos should be open to taking a running back or pass catcher late in Round 1.” Miller on Denver Broncos’ potential draft plans

Both prospects have the potential to transcend the Broncos’ offense. Jeanty could give Denver a player opponents would have to factor for on every single down. Meanwhile, Warren could potentially give Nix that safety blanket tight end many quarterbacks covet. If either talent is still available by the time the Broncos are on the clock, it could be an easy decision for general manager George Paton.

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency