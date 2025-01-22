Denver Broncos ‘dream’ draft targets link them to pair of potential superstars

Now that the Denver Broncos’ season is over, they’ve locked in the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While they could ultimately trade up or down, analysts are already busy projecting the Broncos’ first-round draft selection.
The latest Broncos draft prediction links them to a pair of potential superstars who can help Bo Nix on offense.
Ashton Jeanty + Tyler Warren named ‘dream’ Denver Broncos draft targets
Now that the Denver Broncos have hit a home run by drafting franchise quarterback Bo Nix, it’s time to supply him with more weapons. This could mean adding another wide receiver to pair with Marvin Mims.
Yet, other potential solutions could look at upgrading the backfield or finding an unquestioned starter in the tight end room. That’s where the 2025 NFL Draft could come into play.
Recently, ESPN’s draft analyst Matt Miller was asked to evaluate what’s next for the Broncos. His prediction? That the Broncos would heavily consider selecting Boise State Broncos superstar running back Ashton Jeanty, if he makes it to pick No. 20, or possibly star Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren.
Both prospects have the potential to transcend the Broncos’ offense. Jeanty could give Denver a player opponents would have to factor for on every single down. Meanwhile, Warren could potentially give Nix that safety blanket tight end many quarterbacks covet. If either talent is still available by the time the Broncos are on the clock, it could be an easy decision for general manager George Paton.
