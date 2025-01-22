Pro Bowl talent named ‘ideal fit’ for Denver Broncos in NFL free agency

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the Denver Broncos had the 10th-ranked scoring offense this past season, one area that held them back was their rushing offense. Sean Payton’s rushing attack ranked 16th in yards, 21st in yards per carry, and 23rd in rushing touchdowns.

Yet, the running back group is expected to be an area that the Broncos focus on this offseason. They could even turn to a Pro Bowl running back.

Denver Broncos could upgrade running backs by signing Aaron Jones

While the Denver Broncos had a top-three rush defense, their rushing offense could use some improvement.

As ESPN’s Benjamin Solak predicts, one potential solution could be to sign the best running back available in NFL free agency, Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones.

Denver will start to elevate their offense at running back, where their rotation has been lacking a reliable grinder who can handle 15-plus touches per game. Aaron Jones, should he become available, is an ideal fit on a front-loaded three-year deal. If Jones stays in Minnesota, the Broncos could try to pry Rico Dowdle out of Dallas. Solak on Denver Broncos/Aaron Jones

Although he’s now 30 years old, Jones is coming off a career-high 1,138 rushing yards. He also came just 13 yards shy of setting a new personal best in scrimmage yards.

In other words, the one-time Pro Bowl back still has plenty of gas in the tank, and coach Payton could be ready to maximize the talented runner/receiver’s skillset. Yet, it’s possible the Vikings will want to sign Jones back, since they don’t have anyone ready to take over at the position either.

For now, the Broncos are set to lose former second-round pick Javonte Williams to unrestricted free agency, but Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson will return in 2025.

