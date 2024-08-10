Daniel Suarez says one-year extension with Trackhouse was a mutual ‘wait and see’ decision

Credit: Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Daniel Suarez has just a one-year extension with Trackhouse Racing next season but that was every bit a mutual decision as there are a lot of moving parts for both the driver and his current employer.

But, if the next 16 months go in a way that leaves both parties satisfied, a longer-term extension can be activated at any moment, said the two-time Cup Series race winner on Saturday afternoon at Richmond Raceway.

“There are some things in the contract that activate it for longer if we both decide it’s the right thing to do,” Suarez said. “There’s a lot of things (at) Trackhouse that are adjusting and changing, performance wise, we are not exactly where we want to be, not just the No. 99 but the company and we have to make sure can fix those before we decide to go longer.

“These deals really go both ways in that I think 2022 we started off really strong with the NextGen car and 2023 not as strong and 2024 is not as strong as we were expecting so we have some work to do.

“I believe I know where we are heading and have some things in my back pocket that I’m working on behind the scenes but we have work to do and hopefully that work shows.”

Suarez won in February at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and if it weren’t for that win, he wouldn’t currently be in the playoffs based on season long performance and results. And it’s not just him as teammate Ross Chastain is currently on the playoff bubble without a victory and his scratching and clawing his way towards a berth into the Round of 16.

Thus, Suarez and Justin Marks mutually extended their tenure by one year to see how things evolve in the coming months.

“It was both,” said Suarez. “It’s a both decision. It was Trackhouse but also myself. I want to win and Trackhouse wants to win.

“Like I say, we have some things in the contract that even if tomorrow, things move in the direction we both think is working, that contract can change very quickly but we both want to make sure things are clicking and headed the way we want.

“It’s not a secret that this year has been a struggle for Trackhouse, performance wise. We have one car in the playoffs with a win and one struggling to get in on points we have work to do and hopefully we get the train in the right direction.”

There’s also the matter of Trackhouse owner Justin Marks seeking a third charter to expand from two cars but also already having two drivers without a ride next season in Zane Smith and Shane Van Gisbergen.

Marks also expanded to MotoGP this year.

“There’s has been a lot of things happening at Trackhouse lately and none of them are secrets,” Suarez said. “We have the MotoGP and there’s a lot growing with Trackhouse and that’s amazing and it’s a place to be but at the same time we have to focus on competition and this year, that hasn’t been as good as before.

“We believe we have some good things in the works but we have to wait and see those things reflect on the track.”

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.