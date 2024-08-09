Daniel Suarez to remain at Trackhouse in 2025

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Suárez has signed a contract extension to remain in the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing No. 99 team next season, his fifth consecutive season driving for Justin Marks.

“Trackhouse is home to me and I have enjoyed every minute I have been here,” said Suárez in a team release. “We plan to keep working, growing and winning more races. We can only do that with the support of my Amigos and Amigas at Freeway Insurance. They have backed me for the last several years and we have grown close with their customers and employees.”

The extension was expected, keeping Suárez paired with Ross Chastain, but still leaves questions about what will become of the other drivers contractually signed by Trackhouse.

The team is looking for spots for both Shane Van Gisbergen and Zane Smith. It has been expected that Trackhouse will acquire one of the available Stewart-Haas Racing charters but even then, that’s three for four drivers.

Smith is currently loaned out to Spire Motorsports, which will not have room for him next year with the addition of Michael McDowell. Van Gisbergen is loaned out to Kaulig Racing for a full-time Xfinity Series and partial Cup campaign.

That’s for Marks to sort out at a later date.

“Everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased to continue the relationship with Daniel and Freeway Insurance,” said Marks in the release. “Daniel has been vital to this team and its culture since the first day. Freeway joined that same year and we have all continued to grow together and will continue into 2025.”

Suarez is the 2016 Xfinity Series champion who first broke into Cup with Joe Gibbs Racing the next year when Carl Edwards suddenly retired. Suarez also spent a year at Stewart-Haas Racing and Gaunt Brothers before landing at Trackhouse for the past four seasons where he has won at Sonoma in 2022 and Atlanta in February.