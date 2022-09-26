NFL insider casts doubt on owners compelling Daniel Snyder to sell Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and the calls from players, companies and minority owners prompted him to put the team up for sale. While many Washington Commanders fans might be hoping for that same outcome with Daniel Snyder, it seems unlikely to happen.

Snyder remains under a congressional investigation and NFL-commissioned inquiry into accusations of sexual misconduct and financial malfeasance. The inquiries come a year after the league forced Snyder to step away from day-to-day operations and fined the organization $10 million for a toxic workplace that an independent investigator found enabled sexual harassment.

It’s put one of the most notorious team owners in American sports under the spotlight. He is widely viewed around the NFL as the person responsible for depreciating the value and name brand one of the league’s most iconic franchises. He has also lost support among his peers, with reports hinting that owners were counting votes.

There isn’t an instance in the league’s history of a franchise owner being removed or forced to sell the team. While Jerry Richardson sold the Carolina Panthers following reported disclosures of numerous payouts for his workplace misconduct, that decision was more voluntary. That wouldn’t be the case for Snyder.

While the league has the authority to remove an owner, it requires verified conduct that violates the league’s core guidelines and endangers its reputation and business. If that determination is made, then 24-of-32 owners must vote to oust one of their peers from the league.

Why Daniel Snyder will likely keep the Washington Commanders

Despite a similar protocol being in place for the NBA, it never came to fruition. Public pressure and arguments made privately compelled Sarver to explore a sale. It allowed the league to avoid the Suns’ owner launching a legal battle if he was forcibly removed. For those hoping something similar could happen in the NFL, Peter King cast doubt on it in Monday’s Football Morning In America.

“I think those who think the story of Robert Sarver now agreeing to sell the Suns and Mercury in Phoenix after his lewd and racist statements came to light will prompt Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders are being a bit presumptuous.” Peter King on those who think Daniel Snyder will feel prompted to sell Washington Commanders

As King points out, the NFL isn’t as much of a player-driven league as the NBA. Even if athletes like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Commanders’ players like Chase Young and Terry McLaurin called for action from league officials, it likely wouldn’t make much of a difference.

Players calling for an owner to be removed is a massive gamble that only established stars can take without fearing any career retribution from other owners. With far more to lose than gained, it’s a risk few NFL players are willing to take in a sport where they have less power than NBA stars.

Forcing Snyder to sell also creates problems for the NFL. It’s in a costly legal battle with Jon Gruden right now, with the process of discovery threatening to expose things the league doesn’t want getting out. If league officials and team owners take that approach in civil suits from players and former coaches, insisting on settlements to avoid secrets getting out, a battle in court with Snyder would be far worse.

He knows far more about what goes on behind the scenes, including potential transgressions of his peers, that he could use against the NFL. It’s a threat that league officials have to take seriously as they evaluate potential discipline for him based on the findings from active investigations.

Ultimately, the only path to Snyder selling the Commanders is through a voluntary decision or a ruling from the House Oversight Committee that forces the NFL to act. Otherwise, he’ll likely remain in charge of the franchise for years to come.