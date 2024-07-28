Key Dallas Cowboys player suffers torn ACL during training camp

Credit: Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys held their fourth training camp practice of the 2024 NFL season on Sunday. While we’re still waiting for news regarding Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb’s contract situations, now the Cowboys are dealing with another issue due to injury.

Dallas Cowboys’ Sam Williams carted off with ACL injury

Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

While Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are entrenched as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting edge rushers, Sam Williams is the next man up. The 2022 second-round pick played in all 17 games last season and contributed 4.5 sacks, 26 tackles, a forced fumble, and even recorded a safety. The 25-year-old was expected to assume an even bigger role in 2024 after the Cowboys lost Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong in free agency. But now Williams is set to miss the entire season.

On Sunday during practice, Williams suffered what appeared a serious knee injury. According to Ian Rapoport, Williams “planted his left foot [and] grabbed immediately for the back of his left knee.” He remained down on the field for several minutes before being carted off by the medical team.

Cowboys DE Sam Williams (left knee) is down and in a lot of pain pic.twitter.com/2AoPwG9Tt3 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 28, 2024

It’s now being reported that the Cowboys fear WIlliams tore the ACL in his knee. Though, an MRI is still required to verify that diagnosis. Behind Williams, the Cowboys also have 2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland, Villaimi Fehoko Jr, Durrell Johnson, Tyrus Wheat, and undrafted rookie Byron Vaughns.

With Williams forced to miss an extended amount of time, it’s possible we’ll see the Cowboys acquire another edge rusher to bolster their depth behind their two Pro Bowl starters.

Related: See where Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings