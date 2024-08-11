Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tries damage control after CeeDee Lamb comments

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got himself in a bit of trouble last week when talking about a potential extension for star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

As Lamb continues to holdout for a lucrative long-term deal, Jones was asked about where things stand. He told reporters that there really wasn’t much urgency to get a deal done with the All-Pro. Lamb responded to that on social media with a short, but telling post.

With Dallas opening up its preseason slate against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jones attempted some damage control before the game.

“I think I got in trouble the other day when I said, ‘We’re not urgent about CeeDee.’ No one appreciates CeeDee being on the field any more than I do. But let me say this, he wouldn’t be taking a snap out here today if he had been here,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic,

“I understand completely the angst that’s happening when you’re anxious about and someone says anything about whether you’re missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you’re missed. But you’re not missed out here competing and it doesn’t put any pressure, any place on us.”

Related: NFL rumors reveal which Dallas Cowboys star will likely receive huge contract extension in 2024

Where things stand with CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to earn $17.9 million. That’s far below market value for someone who led the NFL with 135 receptions while putting up 1,749 yards a season ago.

In fact, Lamb wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. That is to say, north of the $35 million fellow receiver Justin Jefferson is earning with the Minnesota Vikings.

Thus far, the Cowboys have not met that asking price.

Things are tricky with Dak Prescott also entering a contract year and looking for a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.