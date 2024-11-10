Dallas Cowboys could turn to Trey Lance against Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys will have to turn to their backup quarterbacks to finish the year with Dak Prescott set to undergo season-ending hamstring surgery. On Sunday, that means eight-year pro Cooper Rush will be in the starting lineup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the Cowboys also have former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance lurking as another option, and it sounds like he could even see the field against the Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys planning to play Trey Lance against Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys traded a 2024 fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Trey Lance before the 2023 NFL season kicked off. He was the third-string quarterback all season, never seeing a snap while being ruled out as a healthy scratch each week.

Eight games into the 2024 season, and Lance still hasn’t played a single regular season snap with the Cowboys. He’s started just four games and made just eight NFL appearances in his NFL career.

However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there are strong indications that the Cowboys could be planning to use Lance in various packages against the Eagles today.

“There remains the strong possibility that the Cowboys will deploy certain packages today vs. the Eagles that use Trey Lance.” Adam Schefter on Dallas Cowboys using Trey Lance

It should also be noted that Lance is in the final year of his contract. While the Cowboys have likely gotten a good look at what the 24-year-old is capable of in practice, the coaching staff doesn’t know what he can do in a game setting. For Lance, it’s now or never.

