Is Micah Parsons concerned about his Dallas Cowboys contract?

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK



Dallas Cowboys fans might be concerned about Micah Parsons’ contract, or lack thereof, but the All-Pro linebacker isn’t.

On “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast, the three-time Pro Bowler said he’s not worried about his contract because he knows he’s going to be a Cowboy for years to come.

“I know I’m going to be a Cowboy. There’s nothing like Cowboy Nation. I think the love is very mutual. As for me, I’m just focused on winning games. I want to win those big games, I want to win those playoff games, get to the Super Bowl.” Micah Parsons

With the Cowboys giving big money extensions to quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, many are wondering when owner Jerry Jones will get a deal done with Parsons since the defensive stud is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Cowboys already picked up the $21 million fifth-year option on Parsons’ deal.

“For me, the contract is not really what I’m worried about. It’s just me being the best player I can be for my guys, my teammates. If a contract, something like that happens further more up, then that happens. But, right now, we’re going to focus on just trying to be legendary, be great, and bring championships back to Dallas because that’s what the most important thing is.” Parsons, continued

After getting drafted 12th overall in 2021, all Parsons has done is become one of the best defensive players in the league. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year has already racked up 41.5 sacks in his burgeoning career.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Parsons inks a deal surpassing Nick Bosa’s five-year, $170 million contract. Bosa is currently the highest-paid defensive player in the league, with an average annual value of $34 million.

