Dallas Cowboys downgrade CeeDee Lamb’s status for Texans game

Any hopes CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys had of winning the sixth Super Bowl in franchise history this season went down the drain when Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9. To no surprise, Dallas lost their next game, getting blown out 34-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

This week, the Cowboys are back in primetime for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Houston Texans. We know Prescott won’t be returning, but now it looks like there’s some growing concerns about Lamb after he suffered a sprained AC joint during last week’s loss.

CeeDee Lamb downgraded to questionable, but expected to play

CeeDee Lamb may have re-injured his shoulder in last week’s loss, but the original injury occurred in the Cowboys’ Week 9 loss to Atlanta. Yet, even then, Lamb left the game briefly, but would later return to secure a two-point conversion. He then battled through the injury leading up to last week’s matchup against Philadelphia, where Lamb’s injury may have worsened.

Yet, the Cowboys didn’t list their superstar receiver on the Week 11 injury report, so many thought he was in the clear for this Sunday. Then, the Cowboys provided another update on their top wideout, in which it looks like Lamb’s shoulder has gotten worse.

Saturday’s Cowboys injury report suddenly had Lamb back on it, but this time, instead of it being a shoulder injury, he’s reportedly dealing with an issue in his back. He is officially listed as questionable.

However, when Mike McCarthy was asked about the status of Lamb, he indicated that this injury isn’t anything to worry about.

Mike McCarthy said CeeDee Lamb's back issue popped up in 7 on 7 drills but he said, "I'm not of high concern," regarding his availability Monday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 16, 2024

Based on Coach McCarthy’s comments, Lamb should be good to go for Sunday. Unless, of course, McCarthy was speaking about his receiver in broader terms, like what it could mean for Lamb’s long-term health. For now, Lamb’s questionable, and we may not get another update on his status until the Cowboys’ gameday inactive are released on Monday night.

