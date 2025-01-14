CW Network sets inaugural NASCAR Xfinity broadcast team

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The CW Network has its inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series broadcast team for the 2025 season.

The lead play-by-play announcer will be veteran broadcaster Adam Alexander, with Daytona 500 winner Jamie McMurray and veteran NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman lining up as analysts. Dillon Welch and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters with a “NASCAR Countdown Live” studio show headed up by Carla Gebhart every week.

The season and broadcast coverage begins on Saturday, February 15 at Daytona with the studio show airing from 4-5 p.m. with the Xfinity Series season opener airing from 5-8 p.m. All 33 Xfinity Series races can be watched on the over-the-air broadcast channel and its digital platforms. The races will be produced out of the NASCAR Productions studio.

Alexander most recently served as the voice of the Xfinity Series on FOX Sports since 2015. He also previously hosted FOX Sports’ Race Hub daily studio show with occasional broadcast booth appearances in the Truck Series.

McMurray is an ex-professional driver whose spectacular run in the 16 full-time Cup Series seasons from 2002-2018 included winning the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 in 2010. He came to FOX Sports in 2019 as a NASCAR analyst for Race Hub and ‘NASCAR RaceDay,’ amongst other duties. He also has called all FOX NASCAR pre- and in-race studio races in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, plus numerous Xfinity Series and Truck series races, as well as one Cup Series race in 2023.

Kligerman is a NASCAR driver and media personality who has raced in all three of NASCAR’s major series. Three victories, 39 top-five and 105 top-10 finishes, he recently retired from the Xfinity Series after two seasons as the number-one driver for Big Machine Racing to secure the team’s first and second playoff spots. Kligerman is an analyst and pit reporter at NBC Sports since 2015. He also produces his own motorsports content and is the co-host of ‘The Money Lap’ podcast with Landon Cassill.



Welch is a racer and broadcaster who served as talent for USAC from 2014-2016. He was a turn announcer for MRN in 2015 and has worked with NBC Sports on NASCAR, IndyCar and IMSA broadcasts since 2018. Coon has covered NASCAR for the past 14 years and is currently on NBC Sports’ coverage of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. She’s worked in NASCAR for Motor Racing Network and IndyCar and American Flat Track. She’s best known for hosting “Off the Grid” on NBC and NASCAR’s hit ‘Glass Case of Emotion’ podcast with driver Ryan Blaney.



Gebhart is the Sports Director for WJZY-TV (FOX), a Nexstar owned TV station in Charlotte, North Carolina and the Triangle region. She’s also the nightly sports anchor on WJZY-TV called ‘Charlotte Sports Live,’ reporting the latest news from NASCAR, the NFL, NBA and college sports. She’s also the host of other Carolina Panthers and NASCAR shows syndicated both locally and nationally.