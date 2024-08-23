New MLB rumors claim top Baltimore Orioles competitor in Corbin Burnes free agent market won’t pursue O’s ace

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles are expected to have major competition to retain ace Corbin Burnes this winter. However, it looks like a rumored top contender for his services won’t pursue the pitcher in free agency.

Following an off-year in 2023, the Orioles were able to land Milwaukee Brewers star pitcher Corbin Burnes in an offseason trade that did not cost them any of their top prospects. It was surprising at the time but has turned into a steal of a deal since the 29-year-old is having a brilliant season.

Related: Baltimore Orioles game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s O’s game

After 16 starts, Burnes owns a 12-6 record and the All-Star is a serious contender for the American League Cy Young Award. His bounce-back season leading the rotation for one of the best teams in 2024 is sure to boost his value in free agency after the season.

Many of the heavy financial hitters in MLB are expected to compete with the Baltimore Orioles in Burnes’ free-agent market later this year. And having players like the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants involved in the chase is sure to drive up his asking price. However, it seems one wealthy team expected to target him on the open market won’t be involved in the Burnes sweepstakes.

Corbin Burnes stats(2024): 12-6 Record, 3.28 ERA, 1.130 WHIP, 146 SO, 40 BB, 159.1 IP

Chicago Cubs not expected to pursue Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes this winter

Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, The Athletic Chicago Cubs reporter Sahadev Sharma explained that the club will be over the luxury tax this offseason, and that will severely hamper their chances of targeting top free agents this winter, including Corbin Burnes.

“The same goes for Burnes. A Scott Boras client just like [Juan] Soto, the soon-to-be 30-year-old will likely be seeking one of the richest contracts a pitcher has ever received and is unlikely to fit into the plans of [Cubs President Jed] Hoyer and Co,” Sharma wrote. “Unless he doesn’t find the market he’s hoping for both in terms of years and average annual value, Burnes remains a longshot to wind up with the Cubs.”

The Orioles will still have stiff competition to re-sign their ace but even one major contender dropping out of the race is a break for Baltimore.

Related: Huge asking price Corbin Burnes will have for Mets, Red Sox, Giants and Orioles in free agency revealed