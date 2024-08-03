Stunning report on Duke star Cooper Flagg and NBA Draft prospects

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Incoming Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is seen as a generational prospect. It might not be at the level of Victor Wembanyama before he was selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft. But it could soon reach that levels depending on what he does for the Blue Devils as a freshman.

What we do know is that multiple teams could end up tanking for the 6-foot-8 small forward.

We now have more information on Flagg as he prepares to play in Durham this coming fall. It’s surprising.

“I haven’t studied this class deeply enough yet and I’m sure our boards will all change, but from what I saw at Hoop Summit and in Vegas with USA Basketball, good luck catching that guy,” an unnamed NBA executive told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo. “Flagg could start for our team tonight and make a huge impact with his toughness, feel and instincts on both ends. His shooting looks good also.”

That’s some eye-opening stuff. It also comes on the heels of a relatively weak 2024 NBA Draft class. Teams could very well be lining up to acquire the No. 1 pick in the lottery for Flagg. It would be similar to both Wemby and Zion Williamson in recent years.

Is Cooper Flagg a generational NBA Draft prospect?

As noted in the aforementioned report, Flagg awed spectators as he took on Team USA ahead of the Summer Olympics. He went up against the best in the world and did not look to be in over his head.

A total of 16 of the 20 polled said they would take Flagg with the top pick in next year’s NBA Draft. The only exceptions were the incoming Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

Though, Flagg will have a major opportunity to prove himself in a national stage for what promises to be a championship-contending Duke team this coming season.