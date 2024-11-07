Five college football teams on upset alert in Week 11, including Georgia Bulldogs

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 11 of the college football season has many great games on tap. The top matchups include Alabama against LSU at Death Valley, Georgia facing Ole Miss, and Colorado taking on Texas Tech. Who’s on upset alert this weekend? Find out who we picked.

Syracuse over Boston College

Boston College is coming off a second straight loss, falling to Louisville last week, 31-27, to drop their record to 4-4. Syracuse is 6-2 after defeating Virginia Tech in overtime, 38-31. This weekend, Boston College is a two-point favorite against Syracuse, and we're picking the Orange for the upset. Why the Week 11 upset? We believe Syracuse can beat Boston College because of their lethal passing attack, led by quarterback Kyle McCord. Syracuse has the fourth-best average of passing yards in all of college football at 349 yards per game. On the season, McCord has accumulated 2,761 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Duke over North Carolina State

A key matchup in the ACC takes place this weekend between Duke and North Carolina State. North Carolina State (5-4) is coming off a dominant win over Stanford, 59-28. Duke, however, lost to Miami, 53-31, dropping to 6-3 on the season. The Wolfpack is a three-point favorite against Duke, but we're rolling with the Blue Devils. Why the Week 11 upset? We believe Duke can win this game because of their pass defense. Despite the aberration against Miami, they rank in college football's top 40 in giving up the fewest passing yards per game (192). As a team, Duke's defense has 21 takeaways, so it's something to watch against North Carolina State.

LSU over Alabama

Both of these SEC powerhouses are 6-2 and are trying to put themselves in position for a spot in the 12-team playoff. Alabama is ranked 11th, while LSU is 14th. For all intents and purposes, this serves as an elimination game. The Crimson Tide is a three-point favorite over the Tigers, but we are picking LSU for the upset. Why the Week 11 upset? The reason we have LSU in this game is because they have a better passing attack compared to Alabama. LSU ranks sixth in the country, averaging 333 passing yards per game. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has accumulated 2,627 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. On the other hand, Alabama only averages 254 yards through the air. Quarterback Jalen Milroe has 1,937 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Texas Tech over Colorado

Colorado has turned their program around this year. After only winning four games in 2023, they are 6-2 and are looking to be bowl eligible. They won their second straight game last week with a 34-23 win over Cincinnati. Texas Tech is 6-3 and coming off an upset victory last week over then-11th-ranked Iowa State, 23-22. Colorado is a 3.5-point favorite on Saturday against Texas Tech, and we have the Red Raiders for the upset. Why the Week 11 upset? The reason we have Texas Tech is because of the stark difference in how much they utilize the running game. Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks has accumulated 1,047 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as the Red Raiders average 164 yards per game on the ground. Colorado, on the other hand, is near the bottom of college football, only averaging 81 yards per game. It will more than likely be a one-dimensional game as the Buffaloes rely on the passing game of quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Ole Miss over Georgia

