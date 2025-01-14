Speculation grows Quinn Ewers could bypass NFL Draft, enter transfer portal: 4 likely landing spots including Notre Dame and USC

Following a disappointing finish to the Texas Longhorns season, speculation is growing that quarterback Quinn Ewers could pass on a move to the NFL and instead enter the transfer portal.
Six months ago, Ewers was viewed as a player that could be taken with a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, his 2024 college football season did not live up to the expectations of many in and around the program. And it’s had a significant effect on his draft stock according to USA Today CFB insider Matt Hayes.
It has put Ewers in a difficult position. He could end his college career and enter the draft where he is sure to be selected. But that might be on Day 3 of the event. With players making huge sums in NIL deals, Hayes speculated that Ewers could make just as much in college as he would be as a Day 3 rookie in the NFL. He could also boost his draft stock for 2026.
Even if he wanted to return to Texas, the starting QB job for 2025 is sure to go to stud freshman Arch Manning. That is why there is a good chance Ewers chooses to cash in via the transfer portal just like former Georgia star Carson Beck did last week. With that in mind, here are four major programs Quinn Ewers could head to this month.
Notre Dame
Notre Dame is in the National Championship game this year. However, starting QB Riley Leonard is in his final year of eligibility and the program will have to fill his spot. But Marcus Freeman and his coaches have become known for big QB acquisitions in the transfer portal. If ND falls to Ohio State on January 20, acquiring Ewers to try and finish the story in 2026 makes sense. And if they win, Ewers makes even more sense as the legendary school tries to win back-to-back Nattys for the first time.
- Quinn Ewers stats (2024-25): 65.8 completion %, 3,472 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 149.0 passer rating
Ohio State
Quinn Ewers might have an if you can’t beat them rejoin them opportunity this month. The former Ohio State recruit fell to his old team in the semifinals of the college football playoff last week. But they will have a big hole at QB when Will Howard graduates. The other half of this year’s National Championship game bringing Ewers back to either succeed where they failed this year or win a second straight title next year would be a very interesting story.
USC
USC is a team on the rise but they need a high-impact player at the quarterback spot. With two-time champion Carson Beck off the transfer board, Ewers would be another strong second option to improve the Trojans’ offense in 2025. Plus, if the junior is looking to cash in later this year, being the starting QB for Los Angeles’ favorite college football team would be a good idea.
Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs were hit with a major loss when their star QB, Carson Beck, chose to pass on a jump to the NFL and instead took his talents to Miami late last week in the transfer portal. The Bulldogs should be a strong team again in 2024 after falling to Notre Dame in the playoffs. Filling Beck’s spot with Quinn Ewers would go a long way toward keeping Georgia in title contention next season.
- Quinn Ewers NIL deal (Projection): $3 million
Clemson
There is no doubt Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wants to quiet his doubters. After six seasons of not being serious title contenders. The school is still elite and reached the playoffs this year. The two-time Natty-winning coach could feel that Quinn Ewers is the missing ingredient that could put him in rare air as a three-time National Championship-winning coach.
