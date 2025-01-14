Speculation grows Quinn Ewers could bypass NFL Draft, enter transfer portal: 4 likely landing spots including Notre Dame and USC

Following a disappointing finish to the Texas Longhorns season, speculation is growing that quarterback Quinn Ewers could pass on a move to the NFL and instead enter the transfer portal.

Six months ago, Ewers was viewed as a player that could be taken with a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, his 2024 college football season did not live up to the expectations of many in and around the program. And it’s had a significant effect on his draft stock according to USA Today CFB insider Matt Hayes.

It has put Ewers in a difficult position. He could end his college career and enter the draft where he is sure to be selected. But that might be on Day 3 of the event. With players making huge sums in NIL deals, Hayes speculated that Ewers could make just as much in college as he would be as a Day 3 rookie in the NFL. He could also boost his draft stock for 2026.

Even if he wanted to return to Texas, the starting QB job for 2025 is sure to go to stud freshman Arch Manning. That is why there is a good chance Ewers chooses to cash in via the transfer portal just like former Georgia star Carson Beck did last week. With that in mind, here are four major programs Quinn Ewers could head to this month.