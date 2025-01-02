Men’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 9, Including Oklahoma Cracking List As Kansas Falls

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

A new team has entered Sportsnaut’s Men’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings. With the Kansas Jayhawks dropping out, the Oklahoma Sooners are now making an appearance. Here’s how the teams stack up this week.

10. Oklahoma Sooners (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oklahoma Sooners (13-0) land in Sportsnaut’s Men’s College Basketball Power Rankings. Their undefeated season will be on the line Saturday as they face powerhouse Alabama.

9. Oregon Ducks (Last week: 10)

Credit: Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After defeating Weber State, 89-49, the Oregon Ducks (12-1) face a major test Thursday night against AP-ranked Illinois. Related: Undefeated national champions in women’s college basketball history

8. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 7)

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Connecticut Huskies beat DePaul on the road, 81-68, to improve to 11-3. The Huskies next face Providence on Sunday, January 5.

7. Marquette Golden Eagles (Last week: 9)

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2) jump two spots to No. 7 after going on the road and beating Providence, 78-50, on New Year’s Eve. The Golden Eagles next face Creighton at home on Friday.

6. Alabama Crimson Tide (Last week: 6)

Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated San Diego State, 105-82, to go to 11-2. They have a grueling game coming up against SEC foe and AP-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday.

5. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 5)

Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Duke Blue Devils (11-2) dominated Virginia Tech, 88-65, on New Year’s Eve. They next face SMU on Saturday.

4. Florida Gators (Last week: 4)

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida Gators (13-0) crushed Stetson, 85-45. A strong challenge awaits the undefeated Gators as they face AP-ranked Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas in their next three games.

3. Iowa State Cyclones (Last week: 3)

Credit: Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State Cyclones (11-1) stay at No. 3 after beating Colorado, 79-69. The Cyclones have a challenging game on the horizon as they face AP-ranked Baylor on Saturday. Related: Biggest upsets in men’s college basketball history

2. Auburn Tigers (Last week: 2)

Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images

The Auburn Tigers (11-1) continue to roll as they defeated Monmouth, 87-58. The Tigers next face Missouri on Saturday in SEC play. Related: College Basketball TV ratings 2024: Women’s and men’s TV viewership, Final Four makes history

1. Tennessee Volunteers (Last week: 1)

Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images