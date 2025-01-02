fbpx

Men’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 9, Including Oklahoma Cracking List As Kansas Falls

Oklahoma Sooners
Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

A new team has entered Sportsnaut’s Men’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings. With the Kansas Jayhawks dropping out, the Oklahoma Sooners are now making an appearance. Here’s how the teams stack up this week.

10. Oklahoma Sooners (Last week: Not ranked)

Oklahoma Sooners
Credit: BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oklahoma Sooners (13-0) land in Sportsnaut’s Men’s College Basketball Power Rankings. Their undefeated season will be on the line Saturday as they face powerhouse Alabama.

9. Oregon Ducks (Last week: 10)

Oregon Ducks
Credit: Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After defeating Weber State, 89-49, the Oregon Ducks (12-1) face a major test Thursday night against AP-ranked Illinois.

8. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 7)

NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at DePaul
Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Connecticut Huskies beat DePaul on the road, 81-68, to improve to 11-3. The Huskies next face Providence on Sunday, January 5.

7. Marquette Golden Eagles (Last week: 9)

Marquette Golden Eagles
Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2) jump two spots to No. 7 after going on the road and beating Providence, 78-50, on New Year’s Eve. The Golden Eagles next face Creighton at home on Friday.

6. Alabama Crimson Tide (Last week: 6)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated San Diego State, 105-82, to go to 11-2. They have a grueling game coming up against SEC foe and AP-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday.

5. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 5)

Duke Blue Devils
Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Duke Blue Devils (11-2) dominated Virginia Tech, 88-65, on New Year’s Eve. They next face SMU on Saturday.

4. Florida Gators (Last week: 4)

Florida Gators
Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida Gators (13-0) crushed Stetson, 85-45. A strong challenge awaits the undefeated Gators as they face AP-ranked Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas in their next three games.

3. Iowa State Cyclones (Last week: 3)

Iowa State Cyclones
Credit: Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State Cyclones (11-1) stay at No. 3 after beating Colorado, 79-69. The Cyclones have a challenging game on the horizon as they face AP-ranked Baylor on Saturday.

2. Auburn Tigers (Last week: 2)

Auburn Tigers
Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images

The Auburn Tigers (11-1) continue to roll as they defeated Monmouth, 87-58. The Tigers next face Missouri on Saturday in SEC play.

1. Tennessee Volunteers (Last week: 1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers (12-0) remain atop Sportsnaut’s Men’s College Basketball Power Rankings after beating Norfolk State, 67-52. However, the Volunteers’ true tests await with SEC play beginning. They face AP-ranked Arkansas on Saturday.

