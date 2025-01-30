fbpx

Men’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings Week 13: Purdue Cracks List As Tennessee Falls Out

Purdue Boilermakers
Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s been a major shakeup in this week’s men’s college basketball top 10 power rankings. The Purdue Boilermakers have vaulted onto the list as the Tennessee Volunteers fall out following consecutive losses. What other moves were there? Check out Sportsnaut’s latest men’s college basketball power rankings.

10. Purdue Boilermakers (Last week: Not ranked)

Purdue Boilermakers
Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Purdue Boilermakers (16-5) have cracked Sportsnaut’s top 10 men’s college basketball power rankings after winning eight of their last nine contests. They face Indiana at home on Jan. 31 and Iowa on Feb. 4.

9. Kentucky Wildcats (Last week: 9)

Kentucky Wildcats
Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Kentucky (15-5) experienced a roller-coaster week, suffering a shocking 74-69 road loss to No. 24 Vanderbilt before bouncing back with a 78-73 victory over No. 8 Tennessee. The Wildcats host Arkansas on Feb. 1 before traveling to face No. 23 Ole Miss on Feb. 4.

8. Marquette Golden Eagles (Last week: 10)

Marquette Golden Eagles
Credit: Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Marquette Golden Eagles (18-3) climb two spots to No. 8, riding a three-game winning streak following their upset loss to Xavier. Their schedule intensifies with consecutive ranked matchups: hosting No. 25 Connecticut on Feb. 1 before traveling to No. 15 St. John’s on Feb. 4.

7. Iowa State Cyclones (Last week: 5)

Iowa State Cyclones
Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Iowa State (17-3) drops two spots to No. 7 after a stunning 86-75 overtime road loss to Arizona. The Cyclones look to rebound at home against Kansas State on Feb. 1 before visiting No. 11 Kansas on Feb. 3.

6. Michigan State Spartans (Last week: 6)

Michigan State Spartans
Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images

Michigan State (18-2) builds momentum with back-to-back victories over Rutgers and Minnesota. The Spartans head west to face USC on Feb. 1 before meeting UCLA on Feb. 4.

5. Houston Cougars (Last week: 8)

Houston Cougars
Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Houston (17-3) jumps three spots to No. 5 after an impressive 92-86 victory over No. 11 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, followed by a 63-49 road win against West Virginia. The Cougars host No. 22 Texas Tech on Feb. 1 before welcoming Oklahoma State on Feb. 4.

4. Florida Gators (Last week: 4)

Florida Gators
Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Florida Gators (18-2) dominated in their lone game this week, securing a 30-point blowout win over Georgia. Their schedule intensifies as they host No. 8 Tennessee on Feb. 1 before traveling to No. 24 Vanderbilt on Feb. 4.

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (Last week: 3)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Alabama (18-3) swept their SEC rivals this week, defeating LSU 80-73 before edging No. 14 Mississippi State 88-84. The Crimson Tide host Georgia on Feb. 1.

2. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 2)

Duke Blue Devils
Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke (18-2) survived close calls against Wake Forest (63-56) and North Carolina State (74-64) as freshman phenom Cooper Flagg continues to demonstrate why he’s projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Blue Devils face rival North Carolina on Feb. 1 before visiting Syracuse on Feb. 5.

1. Auburn Tigers (Last week: 1)

Auburn Tigers
Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The top-ranked Auburn Tigers (19-1) maintain their position atop Sportsnaut’s rankings after edging No. 8 Tennessee 53-51 and securing an 87-74 road victory over LSU. The return of Johni Broome, one of the nation’s top players, strengthens their roster as they prepare to host No. 23 Ole Miss on Feb. 1 before welcoming Oklahoma on Feb. 4.

