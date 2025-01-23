Men’s College Basketball Power Rankings Week 12: Major Shakeups As Michigan State Surges, Marquette Falls

There were some big shakeups in our latest top 10 power rankings for Week 12. Teams like Marquette, Kentucky, and Tennessee tumbled, while Michigan State and Houston moved up. Here’s how the rankings stand in Sportsnaut’s latest men’s college basketball power rankings.
10. Marquette Golden Eagles (Last week: 4)
The Marquette Golden Eagles (16-3) stumbled after their shocking home loss to unranked Xavier last weekend, 59-57. They followed up that loss with a 17-point road win over Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles face Villanova on Friday.
9. Kentucky Wildcats (Last week: 6)
The Kentucky Wildcats (14-4) fell three spots after losing to No. 4 Alabama, 102-97, at home. The Wildcats look to get back on track when they take on Vanderbilt on Saturday.
8. Houston Cougars (Last week: 10)
After the Houston Cougars’ (15-3) one-point win over UCF on the road, they demolished Utah at home, 70-36. They have two major matchups coming up: Saturday against No. 12 Kansas, and Wednesday against West Virginia.
7. Tennessee Volunteers (Last week: 5)
The Tennessee Volunteers (17-2) dipped two spots after their shocking one-point loss to Vanderbilt on the road. However, they bounced back by beating No. 14 Mississippi State at home, 68-56. The Volunteers face their toughest test of the season on Saturday against No. 1 Auburn.
6. Michigan State Spartans (Last week: 9)
Michigan State (16-2) continues its impressive run, winning their 11th straight game by defeating No. 17 Illinois at home, 80-78. The Spartans head to Rutgers on Saturday looking to extend their streak.
5. Iowa State Cyclones (Last week: 2)
The Iowa State Cyclones (16-2) dropped three spots after their surprising road loss to No. 23 West Virginia, 64-57, last weekend. The Cyclones rebounded with a 25-point home win over UCF. They return to the road Saturday to face Arizona State.
4. Florida Gators (Last week: 7)
The Florida Gators (17-2) climbed three spots to No. 4 after back-to-back wins over Texas and South Carolina, following their one-point loss to No. 22 Missouri. The Gators host Georgia on Saturday.
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (Last week: 8)
The Alabama Crimson Tide (16-3) jumped five spots to No. 3 after beating No. 9 Kentucky on the road, 102-97. They followed with a dominant 16-point home win over Vanderbilt, 103-87. The Crimson Tide next face SEC rival LSU on Saturday.
2. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 3)
The Duke Blue Devils (16-2) moved up one spot to No. 2, continuing their winning ways by crushing Boston College on the road, 88-63, behind Cooper Flagg’s 28 points. The Blue Devils face Wake Forest on Saturday.
1. Auburn Tigers (Last week: 1)
The Auburn Tigers (17-1) remain No. 1 in Sportsnaut’s men’s college basketball power rankings after squeaking by SEC rival Georgia on the road, 70-68. A tough test awaits as they host No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday.