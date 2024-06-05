Another Cleveland Guardians prospect could get big league call soon after crushing Triple-A pitching in May

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians’ top power-hitting prospect could soon force the organization to bring him up to the big league roster.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Guardians have a five-game lead in a competitive American League Central and are just two out from having the best record in all of baseball. It has been a fantastic start for the team and they have the chance to make some noise come playoff time later this year.

General manager Mike Chernoff will surely look for ways to improve the roster ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline. However, the organization may also be able to add some impact players from their strong minor league system. Already this season they have promoted top prospects Kyle Manzardo, Johnathan Rodriguez, and Daniel Schneeman. A fourth could soon be on the way.

After a rough start to the 2024 season, 2017 international signing Jhonkensy Noel has had a May to remember and is giving Guardians brass something to think about. The 26th-ranked player on MLB.com had a slash line of .296/.367/.611/.978 last month. However, in those 31 days, the native of the Dominican Republic hit a whopping 10 home runs and knocked in 29 runs.

Jhonkensy Noel stats (2024): .261 AVG, .335 OBP, .543 SLG, 14 HR, 45 RBI, 34 R

THREE-HOMER GAME!!!



Jhonkensy Noel hits the trifecta for the Clippers, each one farther than the one before:



1. 424 feet (105.5 exit velo)

2. 443 (109.4)

1. 424 feet (105.5 exit velo)
2. 443 (109.4)
3. 465 (108.2)

In one game, the Clippers star smacked three home runs with distances of 424, 443, and 465 feet. He is so hot that the player known for striking out a bit too much during his career had an impressive 20% strikeout rate last month.

What also helps his case for a promotion beyond being a good designated hitter option, is that he can also competently play first, third, and in the corner outfield spots.

“Few players can match Noel’s combination of prodigious bat speed and strength, which produce top-of-the-scale exit velocities and allow him to crush the ball out of any part of any park — when he connects. He chases all types of pitches way too often out of the zone, leading to too many strikeouts and suboptimal contact. The Guardians are hopeful that offseason alterations to his right-handed swing and physique will help him improve at the plate in 2024.” – MLB Pipeline scouting report on Jhonkensy Noel

