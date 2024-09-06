Cleveland Browns work out 2x Super Bowl champion playmaker

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just because the Cleveland Browns recently finalized their 53-man roster and their practice squad, it doesn’t mean GM Andrew Berry is done making moves. The Browns know better than anyone just how much injuries can derail an otherwise strong season. Last year, Kevin Stefanski had five different starting quarterbacks, so they know how much depth can factor in throughout an 18-week season.

Cleveland’s latest actions show that the Browns will be even more prepared this time around, looking to get ahead of any potential depth issues by always having a replacement in mind, whether they’re on the roster or not. Which means trying out as many players with the potential to become playmakers as possible.

Kadarius Toney works out for Cleveland Browns

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns head into their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with five receivers on the roster. Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore are projected to start. It’s possible we’ll see Cedric Tillman and fifth-round rookie Jamari Thrash too. Cleveland could also promote Michael Woods II, Lideatrick Griffin, James Proche II, or Jaelon Darden to the active roster from the practice squad too.

Yet, the Browns may still be combing for more depth.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Browns brought former Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney in for a workout too. Toney has been a free agent since the Chiefs let him go during their roster cut from 90 down to 53 players.

Toney worked out with the Seahawks last week too. According to Jeremy Fowler, Toney is “sorting through his options” before deciding which team he wants to join next. At his best, Toney can be a gadget playmaker who can make plays after the catch, forcing missed tackles with a series of jukes plus his excellent speed. Yet, as the Giants and Chiefs learned, he also battles frequent durability and has issues holding onto the ball.

In 2023, Toney dropped 13.2% of his targets, which aligned with his 10% drop rate in 2022. He’s never played more than 13 games or started more than four in a single season, which shows how complicated his career has been.

