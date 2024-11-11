Top Cleveland Browns draft pick benched ahead of Week 11 game

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland Browns observed their bye week, so they didn’t get a chance to move on quickly from a 27-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the extra week of rest allowed the franchise to examine some of its weaknesses more closely.

One area the Browns have undeniably struggled with is their pass protection, as the Browns lead the NFL with 43 sacks allowed. But now there’s a significant change coming to the starting lineup ahead of Cleveland’s Week 11 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints.

Related: Best NFL free agents available at every position after the trade deadline

Cleveland Browns bench Jedrick Wills as team returns from bye

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills says he has been benched, and Dawand Jones is expected to take over the starting job for the foreseeable future. The move is being made ahead of Week 11, but the change actually first took place in Cleveland’s Week 9 loss to Los Angeles, when Wills says he removed himself from the starting lineup, knowing he wasn’t 100% healthy.

Only now, it appears Wills’ decision to step aside may have caused a more permanent change he never anticipated.

“I mean, it was pretty shocking. I mean, I decided myself that, I made a business decision not to play after the Bengals game going into that Ravens game because I was injured. And then the next week is when I received the news.” Cleveland Browns’ Jedrick Wills on getting benched

The Browns selected Wills 10th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s started 57 out of the 58 games he’s appeared in since then but is currently in the final year of his rookie contract.

Yet, by Pro Football Focus’ measures, Wills grades 64th among 76 tackles this season. He’s committed seven penalties and allowed three sacks. However, Dawand Jones, who replaced Wills, grades 73rd, albeit in a much smaller sample size, and Jones is under contract through 2026.

Either way, it appears Cleveland now wants to get a look at seeing what the 23-year-old is capable of instead of seeing more from the 25-year-old Wills.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025: Identifying top NFL head coach candidates, including Bill Belichick