Cleveland Browns Week 6 injury report delivers big win ahead of Sunday

Fans don’t need to be reminded, but the Cleveland Browns’ offense has been atrocious this season. Deshaun Watson has been sacked more often than any other NFL quarterback this season, 5.2 times per game. That’s a higher frequency than when David Carr set the NFL record for being sacked 76 times, but he was a rookie back then. Watson is a three-time Pro Bowl QB and former MVP candidate who’s seventh NFL season.

While all the fingers are pointing the blame at Watson, believe it or not, he shouldn’t be shouldering this burden. Did you know the Browns have yet to play a game this season with their preferred starting offensive line? It’s true, but they’re getting one key starter back on Sunday.

Jack Conklin finally returns to Cleveland Browns lineup

Jack Conklin is a two-time All-Pro offensive tackle, meaning when he’s healthy and at his best, he’s one of the greatest linemen in the game today. But the former Titans right tackle hasn’t been available since the Cleveland Browns’ season opener… in 2023.

After playing in just one game last season before being ruled out with a season-ending injury, Conklin is finally ready to return to the field. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Conklin will be active for the Browns’ Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

It’s a big step in the right direction for the Browns’ offense, but they’re still waiting for three-time Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller to return to the lineup. He suffered a knee in Cleveland’s Week 3 win over the Giants and has since been placed on injured reserve, knocking him out through at least Week 7, if not longer.

