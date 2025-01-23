Top MLB insider the latest to sugget Cincinnati Reds need to make move for elite slugger still in free agency

A prominent MLB insider is the latest baseball analyst to suggest the Cincinnati Reds need to seriously consider pursuing a star slugger still available in free agency.

The 2023 season seemed like a very nice step forward for the latest Reds rebuild. They finished the season two games over .500 and at one point had a 12-game winning streak. That is why there was so much hope for a return to the playoffs in 2024 for just the second time in over a decade.

Related: Offers ‘pouring in’ for disgraced former Dodgers and Reds star Trevor Bauer, but are any from MLB clubs?

However, this past season, Cincinnati took a step back and actually won five fewer games. It was a major disappointment for the small market club. And it’s why manager David Bell was dismissed during the season. In a show of their desire to get back to being a yearly playoff contender, the club took the bold step of hiring legendary Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians skipper Terry Francona.

Heading into the offseason, there was speculation the organization would look to make big moves to bolster the roster for Francona’s first season. However, that has not been the case this winter. However, earlier this week MLB Network analyst Yonder Alonso suggested the organization should make a push for four-time All-Star free agent Pete Alonso.

Well, now you can add New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman to the group that believes the New York Mets slugger would be a great fit for the Cincinnati Reds.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Should Cincinnati Reds sign free-agent slugger Pete Alonso?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“Somebody like the Reds could use him and he’s hit big there. It would be a great ballpark for him,” Heyman said in a Bleacher Report livestream on Wednesday. “I think it would be a long shot, I am just speculating. I have not heard word one on that but it does make sense. Yonder Alonso was on MLB Network and suggested that. And I like that suggestion.”

Heading into free agency, the 30-year-old was viewed as the best power hitter in this year’s class. However, despite a strong resume, the market for his services has been weak. Many organizations, including his current team, have fears about giving a long-term deal to a right-handed first baseman in their 30s.

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Five years, $125 million

However, Alonso is reportedly open to a short-term contract with a high annual average and multiple opt-outs. While that doesn’t seem to work for the Mets, that may appeal to the Cincinnati Reds. Especially if it means opt-outs for both sides if the annual average is the highest ever for a first baseman.

Great American Ballpark is a very hitter-friendly field. So the man that has hit 40 or more homers in three seasons could be a beast in Reds home games.

Related: New surprising details emerge in Cincinnati Reds pursuit of Terry Francona, including a list of 100 manager candidates