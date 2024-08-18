Chicago White Sox reportedly planning 2 blockbuster trades this winter

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox were a daily presence in MLB trade rumors leading up to the trade deadline this summer. While teams can’t make any more deals until the offseason, there are already new White Sox rumors regarding the club’s winter plans.

Chicago telegraphed its intentions a year ago. The team traded All-Star pitcher Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres before Opening Day. Months later, it began shipping off a variety of contributors and putting just about everyone on its roster on the trade block.

However, Chicago didn’t get to do everything it wanted this summer. Days before the deadline, MLB rumors emerged that starting pitcher Garrett Crochet wouldn’t pitch in October without a contract extension. It cratered his trade value, forcing Chicago to make new offseason plans.

Garrett Crochet stats (ESPN): 3.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 176 strikeouts in 124.2 innings pitched

USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale wrote that the White Sox intend to trade Crochet this offseason and the front office also wants to move All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. this coming winter.

Crochet, who is just 25 years old, will be coming off his first season with 140-plus innings pitched in the majors. Teams won’t be concerned anymore with needing to manage his workload in the middle of a playoff race and a long-term extension could be pursued after he’s acquired.

Luis Robert stats (ESPN): .212/.271/.421, 14 home runs, .692 OPS, 31 RBI in 259 at-bats

Robert’s trade value is more complicated. An All-Star selection in 2023, he posted a .857 OPS last year with 38 home runs and slashed .338/.378/.567 with a .946 OPS in 2021. However, this season has been Robert’s worst in his major league career.

The White Sox will hold out hope that Robert’s bat heats up in September and he plays at a level that matches All-Star production. Whether he does that or not, though, expect a lot more MLB trade rumors this winter about teams pursuing both Crochet and Robert.