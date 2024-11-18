Chicago Bears file complaint with NFL after Green Bay Packers block potential game-winning kick

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears came so close to being within one game of third place in the NFC North, just behind the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. In fact, until the very last moments of the game, it appeared that the Bears would advance to 5-5 instead of falling to 4-6.

But of course, everyone knows that the Bears didn’t win in Week 11, due to Packers defensive lineman Karl Brooks blocking Cairo Santos’ potential game-winning field goal. The game obviously goes down as a loss for Chicago, but now the Bears are throwing a bit of a post-game fit with the league office.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025: Identifying top NFL head coach candidates

Chicago Bears believe Green Bay Packers cheated to block the kick

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

It’s never fun to end up on the losing side of a competitive match, especially when NFL teams only get 17 chances per season. The Chicago Bears felt that on Sunday, and like many fans, their despair carried into Monday too.

According to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, the team plans on filing a complaint with the NFL regarding the manner in which the Packers blocked Chicago’s game-winning field goal attempt. Specifically, the Bears feel like the Packers were “on our long snapper,” which should have drawn a penalty flag and a re-kick.

#Bears coach Matt Eberflus says they’ll turn in Sunday’s game-sealing blocked field goal to the league office because the #Packers “were on our long snapper” and felt a penalty could’ve been called. No flag was thrown.



pic.twitter.com/VWWgTzFBcr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2024

However, the referees working the game clearly either didn’t agree or didn’t see it in live action, and the Packers emerged victorious. Either way, even if the NFL does look into the matter (and they will) and determines the Bears’ complaints are legitimate, it won’t change the outcome of the game.

This is just another reason why the league office should handle game-deciding plays or, at the very least, automatically review them. After Sunday’s result, the Bears likely agree.

Related: Top 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Where does Caleb Williams stand?