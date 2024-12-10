Carson Beck’s injury draws worrisome comparison that could help tank his draft stock

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last week, during the Georgia Bulldogs’ SEC Championship win over the Texas Longhorns, quarterback Carson Beck suffered what could be a serious injury to his throwing arm. While the Georgia QB did return for one play, he was only asked to hand the ball off.

Now, as Georgia prepares for their College Football Playoff Quarterfinal in the Sugar Boal, there’s a lot of doubt surrounding whether Beck will be able to play. In fact, one football analyst thinks Beck may have suffered an injury that could require a significant surgery that knocks him out for several months.

Carson Beck’s injury draws comparisons to Brock Purdy

Carson Beck’s elbow injury is still being evaluated. For now, the Georgia Bulldogs are being tight-lipped, saying there’s no timetable for their QB’s return to play. Yet, if the injury is as bad as many fear, it means Beck has played his last snap of college football.

Another NFL analyst, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, believes Beck’s injury could compare to the one Brock Purdy suffered two years ago in the NFC Championship game. Purdy required elbow surgery and had to miss an entire offseason of work.

“It wasn’t good seeing Georgia’s Carson Beck go down in Saturday’s SEC title game with what looked a whole lot like the arm injury Brock Purdy suffered in the NFC championship game two years ago. And, unfortunately, it has the potential to make a wreck of a redshirt senior season for Beck end in an even worse way.



If this injury is as serious as it looked, and since it’s to him throwing arm, there’s a pretty good chance Beck’s draft stock will take a very healthy hit in the aftermath of a season that’s gone the wrong way in just about every way for the fifth-year Bulldog.” SI’s Albert Breer on Carson Beck

Breer suggested Beck had a “good shot” to be a first-round draft pick in 2024. Yet, after a trio of three-interception performances in an overall down season, plus the injury, Beck set himself up to lose out on several million dollars.

Then again, all it takes is one team to fall in love with Beck’s skill set, and if he lands in the right situation, he could end up getting the last laugh while enjoying a successful NFL career.

