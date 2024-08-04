NFL insider reveals when Carolina Panthers rookie RB Jonathon Brooks will play in 2024

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers surprised many early in the 2024 NFL Draft, trading up to select running back Jonathon Brooks despite him being months removed from an ACL tear. With the Panthers offense in desperate need of offensive weapons around Bryce Young, there’s NFL news on when Brooks will be on the field.

Brooks, arguably the best running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, suffered an ACL tear late last season. It was his first year as the Texas Longhorns starting running back and his success had him in the running for All-American honors. He was also viewed as a potential first-round talent.

Jonathon Brooks college stats (ESPN): 1,139 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 6.1 yards per carry, 25 receptions, 286 receiving yards, 1 touchdown in 2023

When he was on the field last season, Brooks looked like a future Pro Bowl running back. According to Pro Football Focus, Brooks had the fourth-best Elusive rating (140.8) in the FBS and he generated 63 missed tackles while averaging 3.91 yards after contact per attempt.

The hope is that Brooks can recapture that form when he is fully cleared to play and regains confidence in his surgically repaired knee. As for when that happens, there’s now an early timetable.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Brooks is unlikely to play for the Panthers in Week 4 with the best-case scenario being an NFL debut in Week 3. In the meantime, Chuba Hubbard is expected to lead the Panthers backfield in carries.

Carolina Panthers rushing offense (NFL.com): 1,769 rushing yards (20th in NFL), 4.0 yards per carry (23rd in NFL), 6.5 rushing first downs per game (16th in NFL)

That puts Brooks on a trajectory to play at the end of September, either on Sep. 22 against the Las Vegas Raiders or on Sep. 29 at home vs the Cincinnati Bengals. Considering his importance to the franchise, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Carolina exercises a little patience and waits to debut Brooks until Week 4.

When he does take the field, though, it likely won’t take long for Brooks to become one of the best skill players on the Panthers’ offense. Until then, all eyes will be on how Young looks in this new offense with a strengthened receiving corps.

