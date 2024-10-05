David Tepper reportedly approved Bryce Young benching

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers started their season with back-to-back losses. This didn’t come as a surprise for the team that finished with the NFL’s worst record in 2023. What was surprising was seeing Bryce Young get benched after just two games and 18 starts into his NFL career.

After Young got benched, many wondered what led to the decision. Dave Canales is in his first year as an NFL head coach. Did he call for the benching? Or did Panthers owner David Tepper start meddling with his team’s decisions again?

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper allowed Bryce Young to be benched

After another cold start, the Carolina Panthers felt it was time to make changes. The most notable difference from Week 2 to Week 3, was replacing Bryce Young with Andy Dalton in the starting lineup. Carolina finally got a win, but that didn’t answer many of the questions surrounding the franchise.

How did the conversation about benching the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft go? According to The Athletic’s Joe Person, David Tepper was involved in the decision-making process. In fact, he signed off on the move.

“After the Panthers managed 13 points in getting outscored by 60 the first two weeks, Canales — along with Morgan and Tilis — benched Young, which Tepper signed off on, according to a source who was granted anonymity so that he could speak freely.” The Athletic’s Joe Person on Bryce Young benching

Several teams have since made trade inquiries regarding the availability of the 23-year-old, but the Panthers aren’t ready to have that conversation yet. While Dalton is doing a good job right now, it’s likely only a matter of time before Young gets another chance.

