Caitlin Clark puts up crazy numbers in latest Indiana Fever win; sports world reacts

Unfortunately, Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark has been in the news for pretty much everything outside of her generational talent.
Pretty much to no fault of her own, Clark has been involved in controversy after controversy since Indiana made the record-breaking Iowa product the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
As these controversies continue to play out, all she does is hoop on the court.
That came out in droves Wednesday night as Indiana won its third consecutive game. The Fever defeated the Washington Mystics by the score of 88-81.
Clark came out on fire, scoring five points within a 14-second span in the first quarter.
Nothing to see here outside of a near logo three followed by a steal and another bucket. In fact, Clark made some history by becoming the first guard in WNBA history to nab six rebounds in a single quarter.
- Caitlin Clark stats (2024): 16.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 6.2 APG
Clark was absolutely in her bag throughout Indiana’s latest win.
A stepback mid-range shot? Yeah, that has some similarities to what we’ve seen from Stephen Curry throughout his brilliant NBA career. Remember, Clark’s game was compared to what Curry does during her days with the Hawkeyes.
Add another three to the mix.
Clark finished Wednesday’s game with 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals while hitting on 6-of-12 from the field. Indiana was plus-12 in her 37 minutes of action.
Sports world reacts to Caitlin Clark’s brilliant outing
Obviously, the WNBA and Clark are divisive right now. It has more to do with social media, talking heads, media and other forces than the players. But that is the nature of the beast right now.
Those watching this outing had their reactions, both good and bad.