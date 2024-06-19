Caitlin Clark puts up crazy numbers in latest Indiana Fever win; sports world reacts

Credit: Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Unfortunately, Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark has been in the news for pretty much everything outside of her generational talent.

Pretty much to no fault of her own, Clark has been involved in controversy after controversy since Indiana made the record-breaking Iowa product the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

As these controversies continue to play out, all she does is hoop on the court.

That came out in droves Wednesday night as Indiana won its third consecutive game. The Fever defeated the Washington Mystics by the score of 88-81.

Clark came out on fire, scoring five points within a 14-second span in the first quarter.

Deep three, followed by a steal and a bucket back-to-back?! 😳



Caitlin Clark is straight up BALLIN' in the 2Q



📲 Fever-Mystics on League Pass pic.twitter.com/esZTcstvAz — WNBA (@WNBA) June 19, 2024

Nothing to see here outside of a near logo three followed by a steal and another bucket. In fact, Clark made some history by becoming the first guard in WNBA history to nab six rebounds in a single quarter.

Caitlin Clark stats (2024): 16.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 6.2 APG

Clark was absolutely in her bag throughout Indiana’s latest win.

Caitlin Clark adding a middy to her bag? 👀 pic.twitter.com/bacdQWqbUW — WNBA Rookie Watch (@WNBARookieWatch) June 20, 2024

A stepback mid-range shot? Yeah, that has some similarities to what we’ve seen from Stephen Curry throughout his brilliant NBA career. Remember, Clark’s game was compared to what Curry does during her days with the Hawkeyes.

Add another three to the mix.

When the Fever run plays for Caitlin Clark, good things happen#WNBA pic.twitter.com/YYlF1BQfDl — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 20, 2024

Clark finished Wednesday’s game with 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals while hitting on 6-of-12 from the field. Indiana was plus-12 in her 37 minutes of action.

Sports world reacts to Caitlin Clark’s brilliant outing

Credit: Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Obviously, the WNBA and Clark are divisive right now. It has more to do with social media, talking heads, media and other forces than the players. But that is the nature of the beast right now.

Those watching this outing had their reactions, both good and bad.

Caitlin Clark really got me out here rooting for a white woman on Juneteenth smh 😭😭😭 — 😇 (@life_is_goooddd) June 19, 2024

Most 15 Point / 5 Assist / 5 Rebound games as a rookie:



1) Caitlin Clark: 8

2) Breanna Stewart: 7



The Fever still have 24 games left this season#WNBA pic.twitter.com/b8GUEeogWJ — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 20, 2024

Caitlin Clark hesitates and gets inside for the bucket 💪



⭐️ vote Caitlin to be a 2024 WNBA All-Star at https://t.co/4YFe9x6wfy. pic.twitter.com/k7MCHr9AhJ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 19, 2024

Caitlin Clark is a cheat code.



Her haters will still pretend she’s terrible, but video doesn’t lie. pic.twitter.com/mrBfvdSEFP — OutKick (@Outkick) June 19, 2024

Caitlin Clark is indeed the Steph Curry on #WNBA



How does she not get even these obvious foul calls???#FeverRising pic.twitter.com/NLFKwL6GJh — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) June 20, 2024

Caitlin Clark is the BEST PASSER IN THE WNBA! 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/RPcrYToISh — Aura Sports (@AuraSportsHQ) June 19, 2024