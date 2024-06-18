New Western Conference suitor reportedly emerging for Bronny James in 2024 NBA Draft

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics wrapped up the NBA Finals on Monday, turning all eyes toward the 2024 NBA Draft. With draft nights for Rounds 1 and 2 imminent, there’s more buzz about which team wants to draft Bronny James this month.

James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was rated as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports. Viewed as a potential lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft a year out from the process, the teenage guard was poised for a prominent role with the USC Trojans until he went into cardiac arrest during a practice in the summer.

Related: NBA insider reveals where Bronny James likely to play rookie season

Bronny James college stats (ESPN): 4.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.1 APG, 36.6% FG. 26.7% 3PT

He didn’t return to the court until the winter, making his NCAA debut in December. Even after being eased back into the rotation, James only started 6-of-25 games for the Trojans and didn’t play up to expectations as a freshman. Following the season, he entered the transfer portal and declared for the NBA Draft.

Early in the pre-draft process, Bronny wasn’t ranked among the top 60 prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft and few projections had him being drafted. However, that changed after a strong performance at the NBA Combine in Chicago, where he displayed above-average athleticism, a high basketball IQ and an improved three-point shot in drills and games. Now, James is widely expected to be picked.

Related: Scouts, executives weigh in on Bronny James

Bronny James height: 6-foot-1.5

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks are interested in using their second-round pick on James. Notably, however, Dallas doesn’t believe he will be available when it is on the clock with the 58th overall selection.

Also Read: Best second-round picks ever

If James is off the board, there are a few NBA teams with reported interest in him to monitor. The Philadelphia 76ers (41st overall pick) and Los Angeles Lakers (55th overall pick) are both reportedly among the teams high on him and each pick ahead of Dallas. The Phoenix Suns are also interested in James, but their only pick is the 22nd overall selection in the first round.

There is a real possibility that James could be taken at the end of Round 1, however, the general expectation around the league is that he’ll be a second-round pick. If he is drafted by a team outside of Los Angeles, LeBron James is still widely expected to re-sign with the Lakers.

Related: Best NBA players of all time