Boston Red Sox pursuing five All-Stars after making blockbuster trade for ace Garrett Crochet

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox appear to be just getting their offseason started. After acquiring ace Garrett Crochet in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago White Sox, Boston is still looking to upgrade its pitching staff and lineup.

The Red Sox traded four prospects, including highly touted catcher Kyle Teel and 2024 first-round pick Braden Montgomery, to acquire Crochet.

Crochet, a reliever-turned-starter who earned his first All-Star selection in 2024, struck out 209 batters in 146 innings, posting a 3.58 ERA and 115 ERA+ across 32 starts. He will make just under $3 million in 2025 and won’t be a free agent until after the 2026 season.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

With Crochet penciled in as the new No. 1 starter, the Red Sox aren’t finished trying to add more All-Stars to the mix.

Related: MLB insider offers bold prediction for Boston Red Sox offseason, 2 big moves could be coming

MLB insiders reveal Boston Red Sox stalking multiple All-Stars

The Red Sox are connected to five All-Stars, including four free agents.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Red Sox remain interested in adding former National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to pair with Crochet. Burnes, whom the Baltimore Orioles acquired before the 2024 season, made his fourth All-Star team while pitching to a 2.92 ERA and 128 ERA+. He struck out 181 batters in 194⅓ innings.

Multiple sources said even after they acquired Crochet, the Red Sox are still exploring both top-of-the-rotation options – including Corbin Burnes – and mid-tier options. https://t.co/ftmEpycaAv — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) December 11, 2024

The Red Sox are also interested in trading for Seattle Mariners starter Luis Castillo, according to MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi. Castillo, a three-time All-Star, posted a 3.64 ERA across 30 starts in 2024, with a 101 ERA+ and 175 strikeouts in 175⅓ innings. He has three years remaining on a five-year, $108 million contract.

Regarding the lineup, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports Boston is interested in signing Alex Bregman, a three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the Houston Astros. However, with Rafael Devers established at third base, the Red Sox would want Bregman to play second base.

There’s a sense that Alex Bregman could be the next big free agent to sign. The Astros, Red Sox, Yankees and Tigers are among those in the mix, per sources. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 11, 2024

Boston is also reportedly pursuing two All-Star outfielders: Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernández. With Tyler O’Neill departing for the Orioles in free agency, the team needs to fill a power-hitting corner outfielder position.

The Red Sox have missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons and hope to change their fortunes in 2025.

Related: 10 Worst Boston Red Sox Free-Agent Contracts Of All-Time, Including Several All-Stars