MLB insider offers bold prediction for Boston Red Sox offseason, 2 big moves could be coming

The Boston Red Sox have had a habit in recent years of shedding payroll and missing out on top MLB free agents, leading to a three-year playoff drought. Amid the latest MLB rumors pointing to a much more active offseason in Boston, one insider believes a big splash is coming.

Last offseason, the Red Sox traded Chris Sale in a salary dump with the Atlanta Braves while acquiring outfielder Tyler O’Neill and signing pitchers Lucas Giolito and Liam Hendriks. A year earlier, the likes of Justin Turner, Corey Kluber and Masataka Yoshida were the big acquisitions.

Boston Red Sox payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $138 million

Whiffing on top MLB free agents and signing injury-prone players have resulted in three consecutive seasons without a winning record. Amid growing frustrations within the organization and from the fan base over the lack of improvement, MLB rumors have linked Boston to nearly every top free agent and trade target this year.

Fansided‘s MLB insider Robert Murray recently made bold predictions for the offseason, writing that he believes the Red Sox will make at least one “big splash” this winter.

The move won’t necessarily be signing outfielder Juan Soto, who is expected to sign with either the New York Yankees or New York Mets. Boston also already missed out on one of its other free-agent targets – Blake Snell – who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, Murray does believe the Red Sox could sign infielder Willy Adames, moving him to third base with All-Star Rafael Devers moved to first base. Another possibility Murray mentions, is Boston signing a top free-agent starting pitcher like Max Fried and swinging a trade for Garrett Crochet.

One thing that’s clear, the Red Sox are expected to make significant improvements to their roster this offseason with moves to improve both their starting rotation and lineup.